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Hotels for sale in Pomorie, Bulgaria

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Aheloy
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24 properties total found
Hotel 95 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 95 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Description of object: The Midia Grand Resort / Midia Complex is a large apartment complex d…
$146,460
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 43 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 43 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Description of object: The Vineyards - Muscat is one of the buildings in the exclusive resid…
$69,155
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 196 m² in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Hotel 196 m²
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Description of object: This modern house appears to be the perfect place for a comfortable a…
$518,911
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 49 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 49 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Description of object: Marina Cape is one of the largest and most renowned residential compl…
$68,554
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 91 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 91 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Description of object: Vineyards Panorama is a modern, gated residential development of the …
$146,529
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 95 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 95 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Description of object: The holiday complex Midia Grand Resort in Aheloy was built in 2005. I…
$145,460
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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TekceTekce
Hotel 57 m² in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Hotel 57 m²
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Description of object: A residential building in Pomorie with breathtaking sea views, locate…
$135,649
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 38 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 38 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Description of object: The Midia Resort is a sprawling residential and holiday complex locat…
$81,645
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 265 m² in Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
Hotel 265 m²
Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Description of object: The spacious 770 m² property is ideal for creating a recreational are…
$296,610
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 63 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 63 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Description of object: Chateau Aheloy 3 is a modern, gated residential complex located in a …
$77,295
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 88 m² in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Hotel 88 m²
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Description of object: Sunset Resort Family generally refers to family apartments or buildin…
$137,168
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Hotel 50 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 50 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Description of object: Marina Cape Residential Complex, Aheloy Marina Cape is one of the la…
$68,554
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 165 m² in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Hotel 165 m²
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Description of object: The Sunset Resort is a magnificent top-class resort. It is located di…
$119,899
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Hotel 82 m² in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Hotel 82 m²
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Description of object: Fully furnished 2-room apartment in the sought-after Sunset Resort in…
$97,004
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 59 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 59 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Description of object: Chateau Aheloy is a modern residential complex located in a quiet are…
$88,312
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 169 m² in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Hotel 169 m²
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Description of object: This modern residential building is located in one of the most attrac…
$243,908
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 95 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 95 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Description of object: The Midia Resort (often also called Midia Family Resort) is a large h…
$142,737
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 69 m² in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Hotel 69 m²
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Description of object: The Sunset Resort is one of Bulgaria's most renowned five-star resort…
$68,525
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 69 m² in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Hotel 69 m²
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Description of object: The Sunset Resort is a large five-star apartment complex directly on …
$78,457
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 196 m² in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Hotel 196 m²
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Description of object: Pomorie is one of Bulgaria's most well-known health and spa resorts. …
$408,074
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 92 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 92 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Description of object: 🏡 Three-Room Apartment (155 m²) with Sea View in Midia Resort, Aheloy…
$125,678
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 78 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 78 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
Objektbeschreibung: Modern complex for business and leisure Sole Mar The complex offers a w…
$155,683
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 180 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 180 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Description of object: We offer a fully furnished villa with three bedrooms and a private po…
$300,318
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 20 600 m² in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Hotel 20 600 m²
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 20
Area 20 600 m²
The Square Agency is pleased to offer you a working, picturesque location above the sea, in …
$8,73M
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