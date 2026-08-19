Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Primorsko
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Primorsko, Bulgaria

;
сommercial properties
4
Hotel Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Hotel 780 m² in Primorsko, Bulgaria
Hotel 780 m²
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 780 m²
Floor 5/5
#26613082 We offer a 5-storey hotel in a quiet and picturesque location on the Black Sea coa…
$634,858
Leave a request
Hotel 41 m² in Primorsko, Bulgaria
Hotel 41 m²
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Description of object: The Albatross Complex in Primorsko is a modern residential developmen…
$93,874
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Hotel 720 m² in Primorsko, Bulgaria
Hotel 720 m²
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 720 m²
Floor 5/5
#31391694We offer a guest house in the center of town.Primorsko.Price: 665 000 euroLocation:…
$767,601
Leave a request
Hotel 1 098 m² in Kiten, Bulgaria
Hotel 1 098 m²
Kiten, Bulgaria
Rooms 17
Area 1 098 m²
If you want when you open your eyes to see the sea and the sun winks at you, come to us. Jus…
$781,020
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go