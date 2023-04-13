Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Vitsebsk Region, Belarus

Jnkauski sielski Saviet
1
Restaurant To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant 10 roomsin Jnkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Restaurant 10 rooms
Jnkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
10 Number of rooms 14 m² Number of floors 2
€ 109,117
The building on the Vilnius-Polotsk highway, with large parking, for a restaurant and hotel …

Properties features in Vitsebsk Region, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir