  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District
  5. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

Drackauski sielski Saviet
1
Kurhanski sielski Saviet
1
Piekalinski sielski Saviet
1
Pliski sielski Saviet
1
Smalyavichy
1
Usiazski sielski Saviet
1
Warehouse 1 roomin Zareccia, Belarus
Warehouse 1 room
Zareccia, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 147 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 168,222
Warehouse complex, possible under the service station. Three separate buildings – 1. Worksho…
Warehousein Zareccia, Belarus
Warehouse
Zareccia, Belarus
529 m²
Price on request
Warehouse 50 roomsin Smalyavichy, Belarus
Warehouse 50 rooms
Smalyavichy, Belarus
50 Number of rooms 2 156 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 391,002
We offer for the acquisition of a land plot with a production and warehouse base for the pro…
Warehousein Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse
Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 999 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,181,243
Warehouses, retail space, administrative premises d. Blueberries, d. 3 Total area: 2998.5 m2…
Warehouse 2 roomsin Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 2 rooms
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 547 m² Number of floors 1
€ 69,107
Warehousein Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse
Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
626 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 100,024
In the Smolevichi district, a beautiful warehouse building is being sold, located on a land …

Mir