Manufacture Buildings in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet
2
Pliski sielski Saviet
2
Smalyavichy
2
Drackauski sielski Saviet
1
Zodzinski sielski Saviet
1
Manufacture 5 roomsin Akciabrski, Belarus
Manufacture 5 rooms
Akciabrski, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 235 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 54,467
STO for sale, land and building in ownership Address: d. Plis, st. Kopteva Sale of service s…
Manufacturein Budahova, Belarus
Manufacture
Budahova, Belarus
15 m² Number of floors 3
€ 54,558
Adjection to the administrative household complex for sale
Manufacturein Zareccia, Belarus
Manufacture
Zareccia, Belarus
297 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
➜ Sold by the building of the sawmill on a large plot with two extensions on one territory i…
Manufacturein Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
890 m²
€ 727,445
& nbsp; A woodworking production base is offered for sale) in ag.Sloboda Smolevichi district…
Manufacturein Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
516 m² Number of floors 2
€ 636,514
Production of new food for sale: production base, offices and storage facilities, production…
Manufacturein Smalyavichy, Belarus
Manufacture
Smalyavichy, Belarus
157 m²
Price on request
Concrete plant (RBU) area 157.4 m & sup2 ;, section 83.84 hectares, natural lighting, heatin…
Manufacture 30 roomsin Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 30 rooms
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
30 Number of rooms 11 118 m² 1/2 Floor
Price on request
Manufacturein Smalyavichy, Belarus
Manufacture
Smalyavichy, Belarus
595 m²
€ 200,047
Production base, Smolevichi, TorgovayaPloshchad 594.8 St. м² the site of 54 hundred par…

