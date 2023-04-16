Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Mogilev District

Commercial real estate in Mogilev District, Belarus

Mastocki sielski Saviet
1
Padhorjeuski sielski Saviet
1
2 properties total found
Shop 7 roomsin Padhorjeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 7 rooms
Padhorjeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
7 Number of rooms 369 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Commercialin Mastok, Belarus
Commercial
Mastok, Belarus
392 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 22,517

Properties features in Mogilev District, Belarus

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go