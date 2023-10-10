Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Maladzyechna District, Belarus

Maladzyechna
6
Krasnienski sielski Saviet
3
15 properties total found
Manufacture with driveways, with separate entrance in Ciurli, Belarus
Manufacture with driveways, with separate entrance
Ciurli, Belarus
Area 931 m²
Production building with an area of 931.3 sq.m.  Address: Turley, Molodechno District 武Prod…
€344,546
Shop with parking, with surveillance security system, with driveways in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop with parking, with surveillance security system, with driveways
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/9
  The house is located in the courtyard of the main street of the city and in the center of …
€146,190
Commercial real estate with internet, with surveillance security system, with security in Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial real estate with internet, with surveillance security system, with security
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 847 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique offer! In a picturesque place, in the massif of pine forest, near the river Rybchanka…
€125,725
Commercial real estate with internet, with security, with separate entrance in Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial real estate with internet, with security, with separate entrance
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 845 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique offer! In a picturesque place, in the massif of pine forest, near the river Rybchanka…
€125,725
Shop with parking, with busy place in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop with parking, with busy place
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 344 m²
Floor 1/1
Building for repair and maintenance of cars – 3 boxes with an area of 103.3 sq.m. Address: g…
€188,114
Warehouse with parking, with driveways, with busy place in Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse with parking, with driveways, with busy place
Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 29 515 m²
Sale. The brick factory building. Address: Youth district, railway station. Ponds Area – 295…
€992,563
Commercial in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Commercial
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 1 120 m²
Number of floors 3
The complex of buildings in the city of Molodechno at ul. Youth, 10 Land 0.51 ha On the site…
€140,849
Commercial with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Haradok, Belarus
Commercial with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Haradok, Belarus
Area 655 m²
Floor 1/3
The placement of a water mill in a picturesque place by the lake is for sale. Great for plac…
€61,444
Shop with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with separate entrance in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with separate entrance
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 333 m²
Floor 1
Sale of a retail space. g. Molodechno, st. Pritytsky, d. 14 Area: 332.6 sq.m, of which 158.2…
€239,633
Warehouse 3 rooms with driveways, with ramp in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 3 rooms with driveways, with ramp
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 773 m²
Floor 1/1
Resurgeon warehouses for sale. Red, Molodechno direction, 42 km from MKAD, near the train st…
€36,867
Restaurant with driveways, with Сигнализация in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Restaurant with driveways, with Сигнализация
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 1 252 m²
Number of floors 2
Restaurant complex for sale in a historical location in. Nice job. 1989. pags. Area - 1251.7…
€427,275
Office 1 room with parking, with air conditioning, with driveways in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Office 1 room with parking, with air conditioning, with driveways
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/4
Studio apartment for sale in. Well done on Pritytsky Street! In the heart of the city, in a …
€34,976
Warehouse 4 rooms with surveillance security system, with security, with driveways in Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 4 rooms with surveillance security system, with security, with driveways
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 893 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale storage space near the village of Popovshchina. Molodechno district, 42 km from MKA…
€89,803
Manufacture with parking, with internet, with driveways in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture with parking, with internet, with driveways
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 322 m²
For sale building & nbsp; Business & nbsp; with the possibility of re-profiling by reconstru…
€17,015
Shop with parking, with internet, with driveways in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop with parking, with internet, with driveways
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 322 m²
Floor 1/2
The store building is for sale with the possibility of reprofiling through reconstruction fo…
€17,015

