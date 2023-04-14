Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Dzyarzhynsk District
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus

Dzyarzhynsk
1
Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 14 roomsin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Office 14 rooms
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
14 Number of rooms 286 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 171,915
2 - a fixed administrative building with & nbsp; Excellent repair. Purpose: office building,…

Properties features in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir