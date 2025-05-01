Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzyarzhynsk District
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus

2 properties total found
Manufacture 350 m² in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Manufacture 350 m²
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
Joiner workshop with an area of 350 m2. The brick building was built in 1982, reconstructed …
$170,000
Manufacture 516 m² in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 516 m²
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 516 m²
Floor 1/1
The Woodworking Woodwork and Farm, in the village of Bakinovo, Dzerzhinsky district, Brest d…
$100,000
