Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Barysaw District
  5. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Barysaw District, Belarus

Pryharadny sielski Saviet
1
Warehouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehousein Vuhly, Belarus
Warehouse
Vuhly, Belarus
1 379 m² 1/1 Floor
Price on request
Sale of a warehouse building in Borisov We offer a production and warehouse building in the …

Properties features in Barysaw District, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir