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Monthly rent of houses in Cambodia

Phnom Penh
156
Siem Reap
164
Khan Dangkao
11
Khan Sen Sok
18
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327 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 133 m²
Floor 1
Exceptional Shophouse for Rent on Street 163 Here is a short and attractive property listing…
$1,800
per month
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3 bedroom house in Krous, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 3
This Link House comes with fully furnished. There are 3 floors with 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathroo…
$400
per month
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2 bedroom Villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom Villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Villas for rent in Siem Reap offer a great accommodation option for visitors exploring the c…
$450
per month
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6 bedroom villa in Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 423 m²
Floor 3
This exceptional Queen Villa offers vast living space in the premier, secure setting of Bore…
$2,500
per month
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7 bedroom house in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
7 bedroom house
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 126 m²
Floor 3
Situated in a quiet and convenient area, this house in Phsar Daeum Thkov offers generous spa…
$1,300
per month
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5 bedroom house in Khan Pou Senchey, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Khan Pou Senchey, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 4 000 m²
Floor 1
Prime Warehouse for Rent in Chaom Chau This spacious 4,000 sqm warehouse is now available fo…
$7,500
per month
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6 bedroom house in Siem Reap, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Floor 2
This spacious 6-bedroom house for rent in Sla Kram, Siem Reap, is ideal for both residential…
$450
per month
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6 bedroom villa in Krous, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 396 m²
Floor 2
This property includes four 1-bedroom units and two 2-bedroom units, offering a mix of cozy …
$2,000
per month
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3 bedroom villa in Krous, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Floor 2
This charming private villa combines traditional Khmer and modern Western design, located ju…
$700
per month
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House in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Area 132 m²
Floor 3
Modern Shophouse for Rent in the Prestigious Chip Mong 271 Discover a fantastic opportunity …
$1,350
per month
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6 bedroom house in Siem Reap, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Floor 2
This 6-bedroom house for rent in Kouk Chak commune, Siem Reap, is perfect for starting an NG…
$700
per month
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3 bedroom villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Floor 2
Enjoy a relaxing getaway in this beautifully designed villa, featuring 2 comfortable bedroom…
$1,200
per month
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 12
Area 632 m²
Floor 2
A spacious villa is now available for rent in the heart of Boeung Keng Kang 1 (BKK1), Phnom …
$6,000
per month
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7 bedroom house in Siem Reap, Cambodia
7 bedroom house
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Floor 2
This 7-Bedroom house located in Khnar area, Chreav Commune. Only 5 minutes driving from khna…
$850
per month
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6 bedroom house in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 275 m²
Floor 3
Spacious Shophouse for Rent on Street 488 This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a spacious…
$1,700
per month
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House in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 2
This spacious property is available for rent in a prime location of Sangkat Boeng Trabaek. W…
$1,400
per month
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5 bedroom villa in Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 368 m²
This impressive corner queen villa in the Russey Keo area offers exceptional space and priva…
$6,500
per month
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4 bedroom house in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 92 m²
Floor 2
This 2.5-storey home features a practical 4m x 18m layout on a 4m x 23m plot, giving you an …
$1,200
per month
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3 bedroom villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1
This partly furnished private three bedrooms villa for rent, offering a perfect blend of com…
$450
per month
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6 bedroom villa in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Floor 2
This elegant villa in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey 2 offers a prime location near the Olympic Mark…
$2,200
per month
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3 bedroom villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 2
In the heart of Siem Reap, this fully furnished house awaits in the vibrant Wat Damnak area.…
$1,000
per month
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3 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
Shophouse for Rent on a High-Traffic Street 271 Here is a short and attractive property list…
$800
per month
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4 bedroom house in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 90 m²
Floor 4
This 4-floor house sits on a 5m x 18m land plot with a 5m x 16m building footprint, offering…
$900
per month
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5 bedroom house in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 111 m²
Floor 4
Positioned on a generous 41m x 27m land plot, this 4-storey home with a 4.1m x 16m building …
$1,000
per month
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 529 m²
Floor 2
This generous single villa is located just moments from Boeung Trabek Plaza in Chamkar Morn,…
$4,500
per month
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4 bedroom house in Siem Reap, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 208 m²
Floor 2
This 4-bedroom house for rent in Siem Reap, located in the quiet Svay Dangkum area, is a gre…
$450
per month
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1 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
1 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
This fully furnished, pet-friendly 1-bedroom apartment is conveniently located in BKK3. Situ…
$320
per month
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4 bedroom house in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 127 m²
Floor 3
Modern Shophouse for Rent at Chip Mong 271 This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a new and…
$1,500
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Krous, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 415 m²
Modern Villa with Pool for Rent – Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap. Experience luxurious tropical liv…
$3,500
per month
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4 bedroom house in Siem Reap, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This house offers a unique opportunity to establish an open office in a dynamic and growing …
$700
per month
Leave a request

Property types in Cambodia

villas
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