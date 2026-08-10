Apartments for sale in Cambodia

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Apartments in Cambodia

;
Phnom Penh
211
Khan Boeng Keng Kang
51
Khaet Preah Sihanouk
36
Khan Sen Sok
32
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268 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
2 bedroom apartment
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 9/38
Spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms of 75 sq. on the 9th floor with a panoramic view of the c…
$84,467
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 4
A stylish 2-bedroom condo is now available in Rose Apple Square, one of Siem Reap’s most pre…
$250,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 18/39
Buy an apartment in Cambodia, in installments from the developer, in Time Square 11. Offer: …
$50,092
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3 bedroom apartment in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
3 bedroom apartment
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 41/45
🌟 Wyndham Garden BKK1 - 5★ lifestyle in the most prestigious area of Phnom PenhAn exceptiona…
$1,15M
VAT
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Condo 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Condo 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 239 m²
4 Bedroom Unit - 239 sqm - Vue Aston by The Peninsula Capital Co., Ltd
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 30
Two-room apartment 60 sq m There are 29 countries in the LUXOVA LCD.Apartment on the 30th fl…
$84,318
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2 bedroom apartment in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
2 bedroom apartment
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 45/47
Exclusive real estate option in the center of the capital of Cambodia- in Phnom Penh with a …
$169,680
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Apartment in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Apartment
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Area 38 m²
🏝️ 🔥 📍 🌊🚐 💎 ✔ ✔ ✔ 🏡 ✔ 6 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ 💰 ✔ ✔ 30% ✔ ✔ 40 % 📅 С📈 ✔ ✔ ✔ 🔥 ✔ ✔ ✔ ⚠️ ⚠️ 📩 🌍 кл — у 👍🏝️ 🔥…
$44,251
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3 bedroom apartment in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
3 bedroom apartment
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 43/47
Exclusive real estate option in the center of the capital of Cambodia- in Phnom Penh with a …
$185,070
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Kingston Royale – Spacious 2-Bedroom Living in Boeung Tompun Experience elevated urban livin…
$60,229
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Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 18
Chip Mong ខុនដូរលក់បន្ទាន់🔥 ‼️‼️ FOR SALE $53,000 បន្ទប់គេង ១ នៅផាកលែនឌីខេ 🔥 - ONE Bedroom -…
$53,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 21/46
Premium 5-star hotel complex in the center of BKK1 district, Phnom PenhWyndham Garden BKK1 (…
$221,522
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1 bedroom apartment in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Time Castle 11 - BKK3 | Phnom Penh | Cambodia. 1+1 apartments in Time Castle 11 (TS 11): …
$56,700
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
2 Bedroom Unit - 74 sqm - Vue Aston by The Peninsula Capital Co., Ltd
Price on request
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Apartment in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Apartment
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
🚀 R&F City, Phnom Penh – ready-made apartments with infrastructure in a strategic location o…
$50,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 9
Cambodia is a developing country at a mega speed. LZ Sea View Premium is located in Sihanouk…
Price on request
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1 room studio apartment in Cambodia
1 room studio apartment
Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 12
Beautiful apartment with one bedroom 37 m2, with clean finish on the first coastlineCambodia…
Price on request
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Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
1-Bedroom Condo for Sale at Time Square 7 – Toul Kork Discover modern urban living at Tim…
$72,000
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Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover urban comfort in this charming 1-bed, 1-bath condo for sale in vibrant Pur SenChey,…
$86,400
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
2 Bedroom Unit - 126 sqm - Odom Living residences by Odom
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
3 bedroom apartment
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 20/38
Supermodern complexCLASS PREMIUM!!On the first coastline in Sihanoukvilleon the famous beach…
$135,000
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Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
1 Bedroom Unit - 50 sqm - R&F CITY MIRO by R&F Group
Price on request
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Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6
This beautifully decorated and fully furnished condo is located in Boeung Keng Kang 3 (BKK3)…
$82,500
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Own a stylish studio residence in G.A.T.O Tower, a landmark 67-story luxury development in t…
$98,115
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
UC88 Wyndham Garden - BKK1 | Phnom Penh | Cambodia. Apartments at UC88 Wyndham Garden: fr…
$128,700
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Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 16
This 1-bedroom unit (NLA: 45 sqm) at J Tower 1 presents an excellent investment opportunity …
$125,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 9/39
The building is thoughtfully structured as follows: * Ground Floor: Beach Club, welcoming l…
Price on request
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2 room apartment in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
2 room apartment
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Current conditions for Kingston Royale for January.Attention, the price is indicated at 100%…
$47,752
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 269 m²
Design Your Dream Penthouse at La Vista One, Phnom Penh Have you ever imagined creating your…
$757,500
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Condo 1 bedroom in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 6
Experience contemporary urban living at its finest with this stylish 1-bedroom condo, ideall…
$117,000
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Property types in Cambodia

penthouses
condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Cambodia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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