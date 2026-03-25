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Monthly rent of villas in Cambodia

Phnom Penh
48
Siem Reap
114
Khan Dangkao
7
Khan Sen Sok
5
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164 properties total found
2 bedroom Villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom Villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Villas for rent in Siem Reap offer a great accommodation option for visitors exploring the c…
$450
per month
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6 bedroom villa in Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 423 m²
Floor 3
This exceptional Queen Villa offers vast living space in the premier, secure setting of Bore…
$2,500
per month
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6 bedroom villa in Krous, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 396 m²
Floor 2
This property includes four 1-bedroom units and two 2-bedroom units, offering a mix of cozy …
$2,000
per month
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3 bedroom villa in Krous, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Floor 2
This charming private villa combines traditional Khmer and modern Western design, located ju…
$700
per month
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3 bedroom villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Floor 2
Enjoy a relaxing getaway in this beautifully designed villa, featuring 2 comfortable bedroom…
$1,200
per month
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 12
Area 632 m²
Floor 2
A spacious villa is now available for rent in the heart of Boeung Keng Kang 1 (BKK1), Phnom …
$6,000
per month
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5 bedroom villa in Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 368 m²
This impressive corner queen villa in the Russey Keo area offers exceptional space and priva…
$6,500
per month
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3 bedroom villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1
This partly furnished private three bedrooms villa for rent, offering a perfect blend of com…
$450
per month
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6 bedroom villa in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Floor 2
This elegant villa in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey 2 offers a prime location near the Olympic Mark…
$2,200
per month
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3 bedroom villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 2
In the heart of Siem Reap, this fully furnished house awaits in the vibrant Wat Damnak area.…
$1,000
per month
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 529 m²
Floor 2
This generous single villa is located just moments from Boeung Trabek Plaza in Chamkar Morn,…
$4,500
per month
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4 bedroom Villa in Krous, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 415 m²
Modern Villa with Pool for Rent – Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap. Experience luxurious tropical liv…
$3,500
per month
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2 bedroom Villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom Villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
This 2-bedroom house in Sala Kamraeuk area, offers an excellent opportunity to experience li…
$400
per month
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5 bedroom villa in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 476 m²
This villa is perfect for those seeking a spacious and well-located property in the heart of…
$6,000
per month
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2 bedroom Villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom Villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 317 m²
Floor 1
Discover this unique Khmer-European hybrid villa, offering a blend of traditional charm and …
$850
per month
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4 bedroom Villa in Krous, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 354 m²
Floor 2
Modern villa for rent in Svay Dankum Commune, Siem Reap City. The villa has 4 bedrooms and 4…
$1,600
per month
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3 bedroom villa in Krous, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 2
The Western-style villa in a gated community in Sro Ngae Commune, Siem Reap City. The commun…
$950
per month
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4 bedroom Villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Floor 3
This lovely 6-bedroom villa for rent in Svay Dangkum, located near Derm Kralanh Market. It’s…
$800
per month
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2 bedroom Villa in Krous, Cambodia
2 bedroom Villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 334 m²
The villa comes with living room, dining area and a kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The…
$650
per month
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
Villa 10 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 12
Area 525 m²
Floor 2
This exquisite villa for rent in Khan Duan Penh boasts 10 spacious bedrooms and 12 modern ba…
$3,000
per month
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4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Roluoh, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Roluoh, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 236 m²
Floor 2
This 2-storey villa is located inside the well-organized Borey ML Green Land community, offe…
$1,500
per month
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Villa 20 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Villa 20 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 20
Area 562 m²
Floor 3
Secure a prestigious business address with this expansive villa for rent in Khan Boeng Keng …
$5,000
per month
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3 bedroom villa in Krous, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
The brand-new villa for rent around Sangkat Siem Reap area. The building was new, 3Bedrooms …
$600
per month
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5 bedroom villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Floor 3
Discover the epitome of comfort and convenience with this stunning 5-bedroom villa located i…
$1,200
per month
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7 bedroom villa in Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
7 bedroom villa
Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Floor 2
This elegant Queen Villa is located in Borey Peng Huoth Beong Snor and is available for rent…
$5,000
per month
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4 bedroom Villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 334 m²
Floor 2
This elegant 4-bedroom villa for rent in the Wat Bo area of Sala Kamreuk commune, Krong Siem…
$900
per month
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4 bedroom Villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
A lovely 4-bedroom villa with a shared pool is available for rent in Sala Kamraeuk, Siem Rea…
$750
per month
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4 bedroom Villa in Krous, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 467 m²
Floor 2
This 4-bedroom villa for rent in Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap, is an excellent choice for an offi…
$480
per month
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 630 m²
Floor 4
Looking for serious space in Phnom Penh? This isn't just a house; it's a sprawling villa des…
$7,000
per month
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4 bedroom Villa in Krous, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 521 m²
Spacious 4BR Villa for Rent in Svay Dangkum Commune, Siem Reap Discover a luxurious living e…
$800
per month
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