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Monthly rent of penthouses in Cambodia

Phnom Penh
7
Khan Sen Sok
5
Penthouse Delete
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8 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Phsar Depou Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Phsar Depou Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Discover elevated living! This stunning Penthouse condo, ideally located for rent in vibrant…
$3,200
per month
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Krous, Cambodia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5
This beautiful 3-bedroom penthouse for rent in Siem Reap’s Svay Dangkum area offers great vi…
$850
per month
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 297 m²
Floor 20
Certainly! Urban Loft Condo is a modern residential development located near Aeon Mall 2 in …
$3,500
per month
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 34
Elevate your lifestyle in this stunning 3-bed, 3-bath penthouse condo for rent in desirable …
$4,500
per month
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
Floor 17
Live the high life in this stunning 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom penthouse for rent in Saensokh , o…
$3,500
per month
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2 bedroom penthouse in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
2 bedroom penthouse
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 297 m²
Floor 2
The Urban Loft Condo in the Sen Sok area is a perfect option for those seeking spacious and …
$3,000
per month
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2 bedroom penthouse in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
2 bedroom penthouse
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
The property is located within a convenient distance, with Makro Market just 1 minute away a…
$3,000
per month
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
Floor 18
Certainly! Urban Loft Condo is a modern residential development located near Aeon Mall 2 in …
$2,500
per month
Leave a request
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