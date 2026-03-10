Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Siem Reap
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Siem Reap, Cambodia

Prasat Bakong
7
House Delete
Clear all
164 properties total found
3 bedroom villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 2
If you're in search of a luxurious wooden villa for rent in Siem Reap, you'll find these pro…
$800
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Krous, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 2
A beautifully designed villa is available for rent in a secure borey located on the west sid…
$650
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Experience luxury living in this modern private villa, available for rent in Sala Kamraeuk C…
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Krous, Cambodia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 018 m²
This spacious 8-bedroom villa for rent in the Svay Dangkum area of Siem Reap is perfect for …
$2,100
per month
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Siem Reap, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Floor 2
This spacious 6-bedroom house for rent in Sla Kram, Siem Reap, is ideal for both residential…
$450
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Krous, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 502 m²
Floor 1
Step into the perfect home with a spacious 3-bedroom house available for rent in Siem Reap. …
$400
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom Villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom Villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
Discover this beautiful 2-bedroom villa with a private swimming pool, available for rent in …
$1,500
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
This lovely villa has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, perfect for a small family or group. It is…
$1,250
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Krous, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 886 m²
Floor 2
This 3-bedroom villa for rent in Siem Reap is a great place to relax and enjoy luxury living…
$1,600
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Krous, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1
This 4-bedroom villa for rent in Svay Dangkum offers the perfect blend of comfort and versat…
$600
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Krous, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 467 m²
Floor 2
This 4-bedroom villa for rent in Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap, is an excellent choice for an offi…
$480
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom Villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom Villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 317 m²
Floor 1
Discover this unique Khmer-European hybrid villa, offering a blend of traditional charm and …
$850
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Krous, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 2
This modern bright 3 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom detached home, located in Sra Nage, Siem Reap, has …
$650
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 385 m²
Floor 1
Welcome to a sanctuary of modern luxury and tranquility in the heart of Siem Reap City. This…
$1,400
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Private villa with 3 bedrooms located in Svay Dankum Commune, near Krolanh Market. This prop…
$700
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom Villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom Villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
This beautiful private villa is located in a peaceful area of Svay Dankum Commune , Siem Rea…
$1,300
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Siem Reap, Cambodia
1 bedroom house
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This charming 1-bedroom wooden house for rent on Ring Road 01 in Siem Reap offers a unique b…
$300
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This cozy 2-bedroom house for rent in the Sala Kamraeuk area of Siem Reap is conveniently lo…
$380
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Siem Reap, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 3
Check out this lovely 4-bedroom link house for rent in the Sala Kamreuk area of Siem Reap! T…
$650
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Description This charming 2-bedroom house is available for rent in Siem Reap. Fully furnishe…
$350
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Siem Reap, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 208 m²
Floor 2
This 4-bedroom house for rent in Siem Reap, located in the quiet Svay Dangkum area, is a gre…
$450
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
Discover the perfect blend of affordability and comfort with this Link House available for r…
$450
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom Villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom Villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Available for rent in the Sla Kram area is a stunning 2-bedroom villa that boasts a sleek, m…
$1,000
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Floor 3
This lovely 6-bedroom villa for rent in Svay Dangkum, located near Derm Kralanh Market. It’s…
$800
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Krous, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
Enjoy easy living in this fully furnished 2-bedroom link house for rent in Borey Premier, on…
$350
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Krous, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 415 m²
Modern Villa with Pool for Rent – Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap. Experience luxurious tropical liv…
$3,500
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Krous, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 2
Step into this inviting 3-bedroom house, just a quick 7-minute jaunt from the bustling Pub S…
$500
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom Villa in Krous, Cambodia
2 bedroom Villa
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled in a tranquil oasis in Svay Dankum commune, Siem Reap City. This exquisite 2-bedroom…
$1,300
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Siem Reap, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Wooden Villa with Private Swimming Pool for Rent in Svay Dankum Commune, Siem Reap City Esca…
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Siem Reap, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 502 m²
Floor 3
Discover a quaint wooden house for rent in Siem Reap, Cambodia, blending traditional charm w…
$650
per month
Leave a request

Property types in Siem Reap

villas
Realting.com
Go