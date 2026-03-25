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Monthly rent of houses in Khan Russey Keo, Cambodia

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3 properties total found
6 bedroom villa in Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 423 m²
Floor 3
This exceptional Queen Villa offers vast living space in the premier, secure setting of Bore…
$2,500
per month
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4 bedroom house in Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
🏡 វីឡាភ្លោះសម្រាប់ជួល – បុរីជីបម៉ុង 598 💰 តម្លៃជួល: 1,500$/ខែ (អាចចរចាបាន) 📐 ទំហំដី: 8m x 23…
$1,500
per month
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5 bedroom villa in Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 368 m²
This impressive corner queen villa in the Russey Keo area offers exceptional space and priva…
$6,500
per month
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