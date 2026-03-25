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Monthly rent of studios in Cambodia

Phnom Penh
33
Khan Sen Sok
3
Khan Boeng Keng Kang
8
Khan Chamkar Mon
5
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46 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2
This stylish 32 sqm studio condo for rent is located in the prestigious Rose Apple Square , …
$450
per month
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Phsar Depou Ti Bei, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Phsar Depou Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
A studio apartment is available for rent near the Olympic Stadium and City Mall Market (appr…
$150
per month
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Studio apartment in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5
Nestled in the vibrant district of Khan Boeung Keng Kang (BKK), this stylish modern studio s…
$630
per month
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2
The condo unit is located close to Boeung Trabek Market (1 minute away), Toul Tom Poung Mark…
$320
per month
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Floor 10
Discover your perfect urban retreat! This charming studio condo for rent in vibrant Chamkar …
$350
per month
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Studio apartment in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Discover this charming studio condo for rent in the heart of Tuol Kouk, Phnom Penh! Perfectl…
$270
per month
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Studio apartment in Sangkat Phsar Depou Ti Bei, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Sangkat Phsar Depou Ti Bei, Cambodia
Area 20 m²
Apartment room for rent near Olympic stadium and City Mall Market (around 250m) - Room size:…
$150
per month
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2
Located right in the center of Siem Reap city, and a mere 10 mins walk to the energetic Pub …
$350
per month
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Studio apartment in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rent this chic studio condo in vibrant Chak Angrae Leu, Mean Chey! Experience modern urban l…
$170
per month
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Studio apartment in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Discover vibrant urban living! This friendly studio condo for rent in Tuol Kouk, Boeng Kak T…
$200
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Experience urban living at its finest in this spacious studio apartment, nestled in the excl…
$600
per month
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2
This stylish studio apartment, nestled in the vibrant heart of the city, offers a perfect bl…
$200
per month
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 16
Enjoy riverside living at Vue Aston , one of Phnom Penh’s most scenic condominium projects. …
$350
per month
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Step into easy city living with this charming studio apartment in the vibrant Sangkat Toul S…
$450
per month
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Studio apartment in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Discover vibrant city living in this charming studio condo for rent in Tuol Kouk, Boeng Kak …
$250
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 12
The One Maison goes beyond your apartment, offering in-unit essentials alongside well-design…
$550
per month
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Tomnop Teuk, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Tomnop Teuk, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 9
Your perfect urban retreat! Rent this spacious 56m² studio condo in vibrant Boeng Keng Kang,…
$280
per month
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
A clean and comfortable studio unit in a good location of Wat Bo Village. Within walking dis…
$200
per month
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 11
$290
per month
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Pir, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This is a fully furnished one-bedroom apartment in a secure building with 24-hour security. …
$260
per month
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Phsar Depou Ti Bei, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Phsar Depou Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 7
This modern and well-designed 50m² studio offers the perfect blend of comfort and convenienc…
$250
per month
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Studio apartment in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 15
This fully furnished studio condo in Sen Sok is move-in ready and boasts a convenient locati…
$370
per month
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Krous, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
Located right in the center of Siem Reap city, and a mere 10 mins walk to the energetic Pub …
$350
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4
Rose Apple Square, which gives the project its name, is tucked away on Rose Apple Road in th…
$500
per month
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 20
“If you’re looking for a nice studio condo in the best location, check out City View in Boeu…
$450
per month
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Studio apartment in Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Area 31 m²
Floor 6
Step into urban elegance! This bright 31m² studio condo for rent in vibrant Saensokh, Ou Bae…
$250
per month
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Studio apartment in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Discover cozy urban living in this charming studio condo for rent, nestled in vibrant Mean C…
$170
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 5
This modern studio is strategically situated in the heart of BKK1, surrounded by a variety o…
$1,100
per month
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover urban living at its finest with this chic studio apartment in the heart of downtown…
$200
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
With a fully furnished Studio condo unit in Rose Apple Square, offering a blend of luxury an…
$400
per month
Leave a request
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