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Monthly rent of condos in Cambodia

Phnom Penh
651
Khan Sen Sok
99
Khan Daun Penh
51
Khan Boeng Keng Kang
142
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809 properties total found
Condo 5 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Condo 5 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
This stunning brand new luxury penthouse offers an entire floor of elegant living space with…
$8,800
per month
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Krous, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 1
This modern 3-bedroom condo is now available for rent at Sky Park Condo, offering a comforta…
$1,000
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This modern one-bedroom apartment offers 56sqm of comfortable living space with a king-size …
$650
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 11
Crown Tower is a striking 30-storey high-rise residential building located in Khan Sen Sok, …
$380
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover refined city living in this generously sized 91sqm one-bedroom apartment located in…
$1,500
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This fully furnished 2-bedroom service apartment is 80 m² and is available for $900 per mont…
$900
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment offers a spacious 80sqm layout with a nice design. The …
$550
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This cozy 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment features 50 sqm of well-designed living space, off…
$400
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
We are pleased to present a distinguished 2-bedroom apartment (Type B) located in the heart …
$2,300
per month
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 41
A Modern mixed-use residential community in Phnom Penh that blends contemporary living with …
$1,400
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This generous 2-bedroom apartment offers 106.32 sqm of comfortable and modern living space, …
$1,650
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 18
Your perfect urban oasis awaits! Discover this charming 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo for rent…
$280
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Located in Toul Kork , this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment offers a generous 130 square met…
$850
per month
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
$1,600
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Enjoy comfortable living in this fully furnished 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment with a priv…
$500
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This charming 2-bedroom apartment features a modern design and a refreshing pool. Enjoy comf…
$650
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 12
This beautifully designed 2-bedroom apartment is now available for lease in the vibrant Khan…
$1,800
per month
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Condo 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Condo 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 13
Experience elevated living in this expansive 225sqm 4-bedroom apartment located in Chroy Cha…
$2,200
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Orussey Ti Bei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Orussey Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 24
This well-positioned 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located on the 24th floor in the cen…
$550
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover the epitome of modern living nestled in the heart of Siem Reap, Cambodia, with this…
$800
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 12
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment, this two-bed…
$650
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 9
Urban Loft Condo in the Sen Sok area is a perfect option for those seeking spacious and mode…
$550
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment is located in Toul Kork area and offers 125 sq…
$950
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 14
Urban Loft is a stylish and contemporary condominium designed for modern urban living in Phn…
$550
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
2-Bedroom Condo at Rose Apple Square. Unwind in style and convenience at Rose Apple Square, …
$850
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 12
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment, this two-bed…
$650
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 14
This modern 2-bedroom apartment for rent at J Tower 2 offers comfortable city living with a …
$1,500
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 12
✨Looking for a 2 Bedroom Condo? Check out Crown Tower in Sen Sok, close to Toul Kork! Brand …
$650
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Find Your Dream Home in Sala Kamraeuk area with modern 2-Bedroom apartment. Immerse yourself…
$1,000
per month
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This spacious apartment is located in the Chamkarmon area, offering 186sqm of comfortable li…
$2,500
per month
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