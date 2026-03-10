Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of houses in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia

4 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 74 m²
Floor 3
Located in the highly sought-after OCIC development area of Khan Chroy Changvar, this reside…
$500
per month
5 bedroom villa in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 420 m²
Floor 3
Embrace a life of comfort and elegance in this exceptional 5-bedroom villa for rent, nestled…
$8,000
per month
4 bedroom house in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Floor 3
Discover your next family haven in the vibrant heart of Chraoy Chongvar, Preaek Ta Sek, Phno…
$1,200
per month
House in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
This beautiful 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom traditional villa in Chroy Chongva offers a perfect ble…
$1,200
per month
