  Realting.com
  Cambodia
  Khan Dangkao
  Long-term rental
  House

Monthly rent of houses in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia

3 bedroom house in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 126 m²
Floor 3
This charming corner-linked house offers a bright and comfortable living space within the pe…
$600
per month
Leave a request
House in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
House
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Area 128 m²
Floor 1
Shophouse for Rent on Hun Sen Blvd This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a spacious shopho…
$1,300
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Roluoh, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Roluoh, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 236 m²
Floor 2
This 2-storey villa is located inside the well-organized Borey ML Green Land community, offe…
$1,500
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom villa in Sangkat Prey Sa, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Sangkat Prey Sa, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Located inside Borey Chip Mong The Landmark 50m, Preysor Street , this beautiful fully furni…
$2,200
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 135 m²
Floor 3
Nestled in the serene Borey Chankiri in Khan Dangkor, this charming house offers an ideal bl…
$900
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Spean Thmor, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Spean Thmor, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 2
A spacious and luxury villa is available for rent in the Borey Peng Heng community. Located …
$850
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom villa in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
This spacious single villa located in Borey Chip Mong Dangkor offers a comfortable and priva…
$3,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa in Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Villa
Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Area 600 m²
Floor 3
Escape to this exquisite villa for rent in the serene Khan Dangkor district, offering a perf…
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom villa in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 346 m²
This stunning villa offers exceptional living space with a modern layout, high-quality finis…
$15,000
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom villa in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 231 m²
Floor 2
This premium 5-bedroom villa for rent in Borey ML, Khan Dangkor , offers an exceptional inve…
$1,500
per month
Leave a request
8 bedroom House in Sangkat Dangkao, Cambodia
8 bedroom House
Sangkat Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 168 m²
Floor 3
These two connected corner link houses are located in Borey Chip Mong 50m , a well-planned r…
$1,500
per month
Leave a request
