8 properties total found
5 bedroom villa in Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Floor 3
This elegant three-story villa offers spacious living areas filled with natural light, creat…
$6,500
per month
4 bedroom house in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
Situated in the sought-after Borey Peng Huot community, this beautifully furnished linked ho…
$1,400
per month
7 bedroom villa in Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
7 bedroom villa
Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Floor 2
This elegant Queen Villa is located in Borey Peng Huoth Beong Snor and is available for rent…
$5,000
per month
6 bedroom house in Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
This newly decorated twin villa is located in Borey Hi-Tech on National Road No.1 and is ava…
$2,000
per month
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 201 m²
Floor 3
Are you looking for a unique home with a blend of modern living and natural surroundings? Th…
$1,500
per month
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
This is a good opportunity for who looking for a beautiful linked house that offers a luxuri…
$1,000
per month
3 bedroom house in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 3
A well-kept linked house is now offered for sale in the sought-after Borey Peng Huot Boueng …
$800
per month
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 2
Discover your next home! This charming 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom twin villa is available for ren…
$2,000
per month
