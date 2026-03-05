Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of houses in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia

4 bedroom house in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 84 m²
Floor 3
Located in a growing residential neighborhood, this 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom house offers gener…
$700
per month
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 97 m²
Floor 2
This comfortable 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom house is now available for rent in Sensok. The proper…
$1,200
per month
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 126 m²
Floor 2
This spacious 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom house sits on a 4.2m x 30m land plot with a house size o…
$1,000
per month
4 bedroom house in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 90 m²
Floor 4
This 4-floor house sits on a 5m x 18m land plot with a 5m x 16m building footprint, offering…
$900
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Krang Thnong, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Krang Thnong, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 467 m²
Floor 2
This spacious villa is now available for rent in the peaceful neighborhood of Sangkat Krang …
$2,000
per month
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 92 m²
Floor 2
This 2.5-storey home features a practical 4m x 18m layout on a 4m x 23m plot, giving you an …
$1,200
per month
6 bedroom villa in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Indulge in sophisticated living with this magnificent 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom villa for rent i…
$2,300
per month
8 bedroom House in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
8 bedroom House
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 144 m²
Floor 2
This spacious 2-flat house in Sensok offers generous living space with  4 bedrooms and 5 bat…
$1,600
per month
Villa 9 bedrooms in Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 630 m²
Floor 4
Looking for serious space in Phnom Penh? This isn't just a house; it's a sprawling villa des…
$7,000
per month
3 bedroom house in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 3
Situated in the peaceful yet convenient neighborhood of Sen Sok , this 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom…
$600
per month
7 bedroom villa in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
7 bedroom villa
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 442 m²
Floor 4
This prestigious 4-story luxury villa, situated in the high-growth district of Khan Sen Sok,…
$6,000
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Kouk Khleang, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Kouk Khleang, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 433 m²
$4,000
per month
5 bedroom house in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
Convenient Shophouse for Rent in Terk Thlar This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a well-l…
$800
per month
5 bedroom house in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 336 m²
Floor 3
This 3-story shophouse is ideally situated on Mong Rithy Street, in a vibrant area near a su…
$4,000
per month
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 2
Discover this spacious 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom house for rent in the desirable Saensokh, Phnom…
$1,000
per month
6 bedroom house in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 184 m²
Floor 2
This spacious 2.5-storey property sits on an 8m x 23m plot with an efficient 8m x 18m buildi…
$2,600
per month
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Kouk Khleang, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Kouk Khleang, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 92 m²
📣📣ផ្ទះល្វែងសម្រាប់ជួល 📍ទីតាំង: បុរីពិភពថ្មី សំរោងអណ្តែត 💲តម្លៃ: 350$ ▶️ទំហំផ្ទះ: 4.2m x 16m …
$350
per month
5 bedroom house in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
Convenient Shophouse for Rent in Terk Thlar This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a well-l…
$800
per month
