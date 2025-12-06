  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Cambodia

Phnom Penh
3
Khan Boeng Keng Kang
2
Khaet Preah Sihanouk
2
Preah Sihanouk Municipality
2
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Wyndham UC88 BKK1
Residential complex Wyndham UC88 BKK1
Residential complex Wyndham UC88 BKK1
Residential complex Wyndham UC88 BKK1
Residential complex Wyndham UC88 BKK1
Show all Residential complex Wyndham UC88 BKK1
Residential complex Wyndham UC88 BKK1
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
from
$125,074
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 45
Area 37–63 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Are you looking for passive income abroad without risk? Prepared apartment in Asia with 5* management and guaranteed profitability. SMART technology, LUX level. Turnkey furniture and machinery. Plumbing - Germany, Switzerland. View of the east❤️The apartments in the complex give a guarantee …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
63.0
221,522
Apartment
37.0
125,000
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Residential complex V cem preimusestvo pered standartnoj kvartiroj Dvuhsvetnye okna sozdaut osusenie prostranstva i vida nad gorodom kotorogo ne dast ni odina klassiceskaakvartira Dva urovna pozvolaut razdelit zony zilaa privatnaa cto delaet prozivanie bolee komfortnym Unikalnost formata na rynke Sianukvila takih predlozenij prakticeski net a znacit likvidnost i tempy rosta budut vyse Arendnyj spros klienty gotovye platit premialno vybiraut effektnye planirovki a ne tipovye kvadraty Uslovia maksimalno gibkie 20 pervonacalnyj vznos 40 rassrocka na 40 mesacev bez procentov 40 posle sdaci ili kredit u zastrojsika do 10 let Takim obrazom vhod minimalnyj a rezultat inoj uroven dohodnosti i kapitalizacii
Residential complex V cem preimusestvo pered standartnoj kvartiroj Dvuhsvetnye okna sozdaut osusenie prostranstva i vida nad gorodom kotorogo ne dast ni odina klassiceskaakvartira Dva urovna pozvolaut razdelit zony zilaa privatnaa cto delaet prozivanie bolee komfortnym Unikalnost formata na rynke Sianukvila takih predlozenij prakticeski net a znacit likvidnost i tempy rosta budut vyse Arendnyj spros klienty gotovye platit premialno vybiraut effektnye planirovki a ne tipovye kvadraty Uslovia maksimalno gibkie 20 pervonacalnyj vznos 40 rassrocka na 40 mesacev bez procentov 40 posle sdaci ili kredit u zastrojsika do 10 let Takim obrazom vhod minimalnyj a rezultat inoj uroven dohodnosti i kapitalizacii
Residential complex V cem preimusestvo pered standartnoj kvartiroj Dvuhsvetnye okna sozdaut osusenie prostranstva i vida nad gorodom kotorogo ne dast ni odina klassiceskaakvartira Dva urovna pozvolaut razdelit zony zilaa privatnaa cto delaet prozivanie bolee komfortnym Unikalnost formata na rynke Sianukvila takih predlozenij prakticeski net a znacit likvidnost i tempy rosta budut vyse Arendnyj spros klienty gotovye platit premialno vybiraut effektnye planirovki a ne tipovye kvadraty Uslovia maksimalno gibkie 20 pervonacalnyj vznos 40 rassrocka na 40 mesacev bez procentov 40 posle sdaci ili kredit u zastrojsika do 10 let Takim obrazom vhod minimalnyj a rezultat inoj uroven dohodnosti i kapitalizacii
Residential complex V cem preimusestvo pered standartnoj kvartiroj Dvuhsvetnye okna sozdaut osusenie prostranstva i vida nad gorodom kotorogo ne dast ni odina klassiceskaakvartira Dva urovna pozvolaut razdelit zony zilaa privatnaa cto delaet prozivanie bolee komfortnym Unikalnost formata na rynke Sianukvila takih predlozenij prakticeski net a znacit likvidnost i tempy rosta budut vyse Arendnyj spros klienty gotovye platit premialno vybiraut effektnye planirovki a ne tipovye kvadraty Uslovia maksimalno gibkie 20 pervonacalnyj vznos 40 rassrocka na 40 mesacev bez procentov 40 posle sdaci ili kredit u zastrojsika do 10 let Takim obrazom vhod minimalnyj a rezultat inoj uroven dohodnosti i kapitalizacii
Residential complex V cem preimusestvo pered standartnoj kvartiroj Dvuhsvetnye okna sozdaut osusenie prostranstva i vida nad gorodom kotorogo ne dast ni odina klassiceskaakvartira Dva urovna pozvolaut razdelit zony zilaa privatnaa cto delaet prozivanie bolee komfortnym Unikalnost formata na rynke Sianukvila takih predlozenij prakticeski net a znacit likvidnost i tempy rosta budut vyse Arendnyj spros klienty gotovye platit premialno vybiraut effektnye planirovki a ne tipovye kvadraty Uslovia maksimalno gibkie 20 pervonacalnyj vznos 40 rassrocka na 40 mesacev bez procentov 40 posle sdaci ili kredit u zastrojsika do 10 let Takim obrazom vhod minimalnyj a rezultat inoj uroven dohodnosti i kapitalizacii
Residential complex V cem preimusestvo pered standartnoj kvartiroj Dvuhsvetnye okna sozdaut osusenie prostranstva i vida nad gorodom kotorogo ne dast ni odina klassiceskaakvartira Dva urovna pozvolaut razdelit zony zilaa privatnaa cto delaet prozivanie bolee komfortnym Unikalnost formata na rynke Sianukvila takih predlozenij prakticeski net a znacit likvidnost i tempy rosta budut vyse Arendnyj spros klienty gotovye platit premialno vybiraut effektnye planirovki a ne tipovye kvadraty Uslovia maksimalno gibkie 20 pervonacalnyj vznos 40 rassrocka na 40 mesacev bez procentov 40 posle sdaci ili kredit u zastrojsika do 10 let Takim obrazom vhod minimalnyj a rezultat inoj uroven dohodnosti i kapitalizacii
Batheay, Cambodia
from
$57,155
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 39
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Residential complex Time Square 9
Residential complex Time Square 9
Residential complex Time Square 9
Residential complex Time Square 9
Residential complex Time Square 9
Residential complex Time Square 9
Residential complex Time Square 9
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
from
$50,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 40
Location:It is located on 410 Street, next to the Russian Market and Mao Tse Tong Boulevard.Architecture:50-storey masterpiece, combining modern design and functionality.Facilities:Everything is designed to improve your daily life.Prices:Affordable luxury – high-quality living spaces created…
Developer
Time Square Cambodia (Megakim World Corp.)
Leave a request
Karon PhuketKaron Phuket
Residential complex Time Square 10 Ocean View
Residential complex Time Square 10 Ocean View
Residential complex Time Square 10 Ocean View
Residential complex Time Square 10 Ocean View
Residential complex Time Square 10 Ocean View
Show all Residential complex Time Square 10 Ocean View
Residential complex Time Square 10 Ocean View
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
from
$45,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 30
Area 47–100 m²
4 real estate properties 4
🌊 The sea, the investment and the plunder are all in one project!💎 The first line of the ocean - business class apartments with a panoramic view🔥 10% off the entire apartment until the end of November!🏖 yield up to 12%-14% per annum in currency🏙️ The projectTime Square 10 Ocean View is a lar…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
47.0
58,086
Apartment 2 rooms
78.0 – 100.0
91,665 – 104,805
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Residential complex V cem preimusestvo pered standartnoj kvartiroj Dvuhsvetnye okna sozdaut osusenie prostranstva i vi
Residential complex V cem preimusestvo pered standartnoj kvartiroj Dvuhsvetnye okna sozdaut osusenie prostranstva i vi
Residential complex V cem preimusestvo pered standartnoj kvartiroj Dvuhsvetnye okna sozdaut osusenie prostranstva i vi
Residential complex V cem preimusestvo pered standartnoj kvartiroj Dvuhsvetnye okna sozdaut osusenie prostranstva i vi
Residential complex V cem preimusestvo pered standartnoj kvartiroj Dvuhsvetnye okna sozdaut osusenie prostranstva i vi
Residential complex V cem preimusestvo pered standartnoj kvartiroj Dvuhsvetnye okna sozdaut osusenie prostranstva i vi
Cambodia
from
$57,200
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 39
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Residential complex Time Square 10 Pre Sale
Residential complex Time Square 10 Pre Sale
Residential complex Time Square 10 Pre Sale
Residential complex Time Square 10 Pre Sale
Residential complex Time Square 10 Pre Sale
Show all Residential complex Time Square 10 Pre Sale
Residential complex Time Square 10 Pre Sale
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
from
$43,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 39
One of the large-scale new state-of-the-art projects from Megakim World Corp Ltd under the Time Square brand, Cambodia’s leading developer, in the country’s most promising coastal city, Sihanoukville. It is not just a residential complex, but a new symbol of status, technology and profitable…
Developer
Time Square Cambodia (Megakim World Corp.)
Leave a request
Residential complex Time Square 7 by Megakim World Corp.
Residential complex Time Square 7 by Megakim World Corp.
Residential complex Time Square 7 by Megakim World Corp.
Residential complex Time Square 7 by Megakim World Corp.
Residential complex Time Square 7 by Megakim World Corp.
Show all Residential complex Time Square 7 by Megakim World Corp.
Residential complex Time Square 7 by Megakim World Corp.
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 50
🏙 Official Sales Launch of Time Square 7 by Megakim World Corp. Welcome to Time Square 7 — a landmark residential project in the heart of Phnom Penh, designed for those who value comfort, elegance, and long-term investment potential. 📍 Prime Location: Just 5 minutes from TK Avenue, AE…
Developer
Time Square Cambodia (Megakim World Corp.)
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go