  Realting.com
  Cambodia
  Khan Mean Chey
  Long-term rental
  House

Monthly rent of houses in Khan Mean Chey, Cambodia

21 property total found
House in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Area 240 m²
Floor 5
Premier Corner Shophouse for Rent on Hun Sen Blvd This is a phenomenal opportunity to rent a…
$15,000
per month
5 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
Prime Shophouse for Rent on High-Traffic Street 271 Here is a short and attractive property …
$950
per month
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Chak Angrae Kraom, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Chak Angrae Kraom, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 165 m²
Floor 3
Located within the well-planned community of Borey Peng Huoth, The Star Diamond I , this thr…
$1,600
per month
5 bedroom house in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 113 m²
Floor 2
Affordable Shophouse for Rent on Street 371 An excellent opportunity for your business await…
$550
per month
House in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Area 132 m²
Floor 3
Modern Shophouse for Rent in the Prestigious Chip Mong 271 Discover a fantastic opportunity …
$1,350
per month
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 132 m²
Floor 3
Modern Shophouse for Rent in the Prestigious Chip Mong 271 Discover a fantastic opportunity …
$1,500
per month
8 bedroom House in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
8 bedroom House
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 80 m²
Floor 5
Spacious Shophouse for Rent on Hun Sen Blvd This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a spacio…
$3,000
per month
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 10
Area 324 m²
Floor 2
Premium Corner Shophouse for Rent on Street 271/432 This is a phenomenal opportunity to rent…
$12,000
per month
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 132 m²
Floor 3
Modern Shophouse for Rent at Chip Mong 271 This contemporary shophouse offers a fantastic op…
$2,000
per month
8 bedroom House in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
8 bedroom House
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 80 m²
Floor 5
Attractive Shophouse for Rent on Hun Sen Blvd This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a spac…
$3,000
per month
5 bedroom house in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 158 m²
Floor 2
Spacious Shophouse for Rent on High-Traffic Street 271 Here is a short and attractive proper…
$1,500
per month
2 bedroom house in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor 3
Expansive House for Rent on High-Traffic Street 271 Here is a short and attractive property …
$3,500
per month
House in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Area 264 m²
Floor 3
Luxury Shophouse for Rent in the Esteemed Chip Mong 271 An exceptional opportunity awaits to…
$3,200
per month
3 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
Shophouse for Rent on a High-Traffic Street 271 Here is a short and attractive property list…
$800
per month
8 bedroom House in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
8 bedroom House
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 264 m²
Floor 3
Luxury Shophouse for Rent in the Esteemed Chip Mong 271 An exceptional opportunity awaits to…
$3,000
per month
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 127 m²
Floor 3
Modern Shophouse for Rent at Chip Mong 271 This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a new and…
$1,500
per month
House in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Area 300 m²
Floor 1
Modern Warehouse for Rent on Street 271 This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a spacious w…
$2,500
per month
7 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
7 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 10
Area 179 m²
Floor 4
Exceptional Shophouse for Rent on Street 271 Here is a short and attractive property listing…
$3,800
per month
6 bedroom house in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 132 m²
Floor 3
Modern Shophouse for Rent in the Prestigious Chip Mong 271 Discover a fantastic opportunity …
$2,000
per month
House in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Area 350 m²
Floor 1
Premium Retail Space for Rent on Street 271 An exceptional opportunity for your business awa…
$1,800
per month
3 bedroom house in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
Shophouse for Rent on Street 371 An excellent opportunity for your business awaits! This sho…
$650
per month
