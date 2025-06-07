Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Cambodia

Khaet Preah Sihanouk
4
Sihanoukville
3
5 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 19/38
Luxury apartment with ocean views in Sihanoukville!Modern premium residential complex on Otr…
$81,290
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 19/38
Luxury apartment with ocean views in Sihanoukville!Modern premium residential complex on Otr…
$125,630
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 19/38
Luxury apartment with ocean views in Sihanoukville!Modern premium residential complex on Otr…
$47,088
Penthouse in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Penthouse
Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Area 519 m²
Platinum Coast, an extraordinary real estate project in Sihanoukville New City at Ream. Imag…
$1,10M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
??? ?????? is a commercial and residential complex that integrates Phnom Penh's first 6A-gra…
$932,049
