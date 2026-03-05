Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of houses in Khan Toul Kork, Cambodia

4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 8
Area 700 m²
Floor 2
Located on Street 592 in the heart of Khan Toul Kork, steps away from The Boss Building, thi…
$6,000
per month
7 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
7 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 540 m²
Floor 2
Discover refined urban living in this expansive luxury villa for rent in Khan Toul Kork , Ph…
$2,500
per month
Villa in Sangkat Teuk L'ak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Villa
Sangkat Teuk L'ak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Area 180 m²
Floor 2
Prime commercial building for rent directly on Street 265, facing the Royal University of Ph…
$1,800
per month
7 bedroom villa in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
7 bedroom villa
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Floor 2
This spacious villa for rent in Toul Kork offers the perfect blend of comfort and convenienc…
$2,500
per month
House in Sangkat Teuk L'ak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Teuk L'ak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Area 207 m²
Floor 3
Discover an exceptional commercial opportunity with this spacious three-story shophouse stra…
$2,500
per month
Villa 9 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 200 m²
This villa is located in Khan Toul Kork, a central area surrounded by various urban amenitie…
$5,000
per month
