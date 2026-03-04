Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of houses in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Khan Dangkao
11
Khan Sen Sok
18
Khan Boeng Keng Kang
34
Khan Chbar Ampov
8
156 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 97 m²
Floor 2
This comfortable 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom house is now available for rent in Sensok. The proper…
$1,200
per month
5 bedroom house in Sangkat Kakab 1, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Sangkat Kakab 1, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Floor 3
A Community in Tuek Thla, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh , offering a range of spacious and mo…
$1,200
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 425 m²
Floor 2
This stunning 4-bedroom , 6-bathroom Villa offers modern comfort and convenience. Designed f…
$3,000
per month
House in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
Prime Shop Space for Rent on Street 163 Seize this opportunity to rent a fantastic shop spac…
$650
per month
1 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
Spacious Shophouse for Rent on Street 135 This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a spacious…
$900
per month
3 bedroom house in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
This spacious 3-bedroom apartment is ideally located in the heart of Daun Penh, Phnom Penh ,…
$1,300
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 224 m²
Floor 3
Discover this well-maintained 3-story villa in a quiet area of Phsar Daeum Thkov. Sitting on…
$1,300
per month
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 132 m²
Floor 3
Modern Shophouse for Rent in the Prestigious Chip Mong 271 Discover a fantastic opportunity …
$1,500
per month
3 bedroom house in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 126 m²
Floor 3
This charming corner-linked house offers a bright and comfortable living space within the pe…
$600
per month
1 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
1 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
Discover this cozy and affordable house for lease in Sangkat Toul Svay Prey 1. For just $750…
$750
per month
6 bedroom villa in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 460 m²
Floor 2
This spacious villa for rent in Khan Boeung Keng Kang is located in a prime area near Nation…
$3,000
per month
6 bedroom house in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
Attractive Shophouse for Rent on Street 155 This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a spacio…
$1,500
per month
2 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
2 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 377 m²
Floor 1
This elegant villa for rent in Khan Daun Penh offers a blend of comfort and convenience, mak…
$1,800
per month
6 bedroom house in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 184 m²
Floor 2
This spacious 2.5-storey property sits on an 8m x 23m plot with an efficient 8m x 18m buildi…
$2,600
per month
5 bedroom villa in Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 368 m²
This impressive corner queen villa in the Russey Keo area offers exceptional space and priva…
$6,500
per month
5 bedroom villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 486 m²
Floor 2
This spacious villa is now available for rent in the peaceful and central area of Sangkat Bo…
$2,500
per month
5 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 140 m²
Floor 3
This spacious 3-floor house in Boeung Keng Kang 1 offers a perfect combination of comfort, s…
$2,900
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Krang Thnong, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Krang Thnong, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 467 m²
Floor 2
This spacious villa is now available for rent in the peaceful neighborhood of Sangkat Krang …
$2,000
per month
5 bedroom villa in Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Floor 3
This elegant three-story villa offers spacious living areas filled with natural light, creat…
$6,500
per month
Villa 12 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Villa 12 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 510 m²
Floor 2
Located in the prestigious Khan Boeung Keng Kong 1, this spacious villa spans a generous 510…
$5,000
per month
7 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
7 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 540 m²
Floor 2
Discover refined urban living in this expansive luxury villa for rent in Khan Toul Kork , Ph…
$2,500
per month
8 bedroom House in Sangkat Dangkao, Cambodia
8 bedroom House
Sangkat Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 168 m²
Floor 3
These two connected corner link houses are located in Borey Chip Mong 50m , a well-planned r…
$1,500
per month
3 bedroom house in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 3
Situated in the peaceful yet convenient neighborhood of Sen Sok , this 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom…
$600
per month
House in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Area 350 m²
Floor 1
Premium Retail Space for Rent on Street 271 An exceptional opportunity for your business awa…
$1,800
per month
1 bedroom house in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
1 bedroom house
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4
This stunning 1-bedroom apartment, located on the 4th floor (staircase access only), offers …
$600
per month
6 bedroom house in Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
This newly decorated twin villa is located in Borey Hi-Tech on National Road No.1 and is ava…
$2,000
per month
House in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Area 510 m²
Floor 2
This shophouse for rent is located in Boeng Keng Kang, one of Phnom Penh’s most popular and …
$4,000
per month
6 bedroom house in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 88 m²
Floor 3
Spacious Shophouse for Rent on Street 135 This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a spacious…
$1,700
per month
4 bedroom house in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 90 m²
Floor 4
This 4-floor house sits on a 5m x 18m land plot with a 5m x 16m building footprint, offering…
$900
per month
8 bedroom House in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
8 bedroom House
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 80 m²
Floor 5
Attractive Shophouse for Rent on Hun Sen Blvd This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a spac…
$3,000
per month
