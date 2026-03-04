Show property on map Show properties list
4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 425 m²
Floor 2
This stunning 4-bedroom , 6-bathroom Villa offers modern comfort and convenience. Designed f…
$3,000
per month
1 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
Spacious Shophouse for Rent on Street 135 This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a spacious…
$900
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 224 m²
Floor 3
Discover this well-maintained 3-story villa in a quiet area of Phsar Daeum Thkov. Sitting on…
$1,300
per month
6 bedroom house in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
Attractive Shophouse for Rent on Street 155 This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a spacio…
$1,500
per month
5 bedroom villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 486 m²
Floor 2
This spacious villa is now available for rent in the peaceful and central area of Sangkat Bo…
$2,500
per month
5 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 140 m²
Floor 3
This spacious 3-floor house in Boeung Keng Kang 1 offers a perfect combination of comfort, s…
$2,900
per month
6 bedroom house in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 88 m²
Floor 3
Spacious Shophouse for Rent on Street 135 This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a spacious…
$1,700
per month
7 bedroom villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
7 bedroom villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 336 m²
Floor 1
This versatile villa in Khan Chamkarmon is now available for rent, offering a land size of 3…
$3,000
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 336 m²
Floor 2
Experience the pinnacle of luxury living in Phnom Penh’s most prestigious gated community wi…
$2,800
per month
6 bedroom villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 544 m²
This spacious villa for rent in Tonle Basac sits on a generous land size of 544m², offering …
$2,500
per month
House in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Floor 1
Spacious Commercial Shop for Rent on Street 446 This well-located shop offers an excellent o…
$3,000
per month
7 bedroom house in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
7 bedroom house
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 126 m²
Floor 3
Situated in a quiet and convenient area, this house in Phsar Daeum Thkov offers generous spa…
$1,300
per month
9 bedroom house in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
9 bedroom house
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
Shophouse for Rent on Street 488 This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a compact shophouse…
$900
per month
3 bedroom villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
This spacious 162 m² apartment offers modern comfort and convenience in a highly sought-afte…
$3,500
per month
House in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 4
Area 144 m²
Floor 2
Spacious Shophouse for Rent on Street 450 This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a spacious…
$2,500
per month
6 bedroom house in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 275 m²
Floor 3
Spacious Shophouse for Rent on Street 488 This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a spacious…
$1,700
per month
5 bedroom villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 510 m²
Floor 2
Located in a peaceful area of Phsar Daeum Thkov, this 2-story villa offers a spacious living…
$2,000
per month
2 bedroom house in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 1
Cozy House for Rent on Street 135 This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a charming house i…
$400
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Floor 2
This spacious villa for rent in Khan Chamkarmon offers the perfect blend of comfort, conveni…
$4,000
per month
House in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 2
This spacious property is available for rent in a prime location of Sangkat Boeng Trabaek. W…
$1,400
per month
Villa 8 bedrooms in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 529 m²
Floor 2
This generous single villa is located just moments from Boeung Trabek Plaza in Chamkar Morn,…
$4,500
per month
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
Affordable Shophouse for Rent on Street 488 This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a practi…
$900
per month
3 bedroom house in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Floor 1
Cozy and Affordable Linkhouse for Rent on Street 456 This attractive linkhouse on Street 456…
$750
per month
1 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 1
Spacious Shophouse for Rent on Street 155 This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a spacious…
$650
per month
House in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1
Exceptional Corner Shop for Rent at Toul Tum Pung Market Here is a short and attractive prop…
$2,500
per month
6 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
This spacious 3-story house, located in a quiet area near a school, offers a comfortable liv…
$750
per month
House in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 936 m²
Floor 1
House for Rent on Street 488 This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a massive house in a pr…
$4,500
per month
3 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Pir, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 4
A spacious 3-bedroom apartment is now available for rent in the heart of Russian Market , of…
$2,400
per month
5 bedroom house in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 90 m²
Floor 3
This well-maintained 3-storey house is ready for immediate move-in and offers flexibility ac…
$1,300
per month
7 bedroom villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
7 bedroom villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 400 m²
Floor 2
This elegant and spacious villa in Tuol Tumpung 1 is perfect for those seeking a comfortable…
$2,200
per month
