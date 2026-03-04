Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of houses in Khan Boeng Keng Kang, Cambodia

House in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
Prime Shop Space for Rent on Street 163 Seize this opportunity to rent a fantastic shop spac…
$650
per month
1 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
1 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
Discover this cozy and affordable house for lease in Sangkat Toul Svay Prey 1. For just $750…
$750
per month
6 bedroom villa in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 460 m²
Floor 2
This spacious villa for rent in Khan Boeung Keng Kang is located in a prime area near Nation…
$3,000
per month
Villa 12 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Villa 12 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 510 m²
Floor 2
Located in the prestigious Khan Boeung Keng Kong 1, this spacious villa spans a generous 510…
$5,000
per month
House in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Area 510 m²
Floor 2
This shophouse for rent is located in Boeng Keng Kang, one of Phnom Penh’s most popular and …
$4,000
per month
House in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Pir, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Area 273 m²
Floor 2
Secure a prime business location in Tuol Svay Prey II , one of Phnom Penh’s most established…
$1,800
per month
5 bedroom villa in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 562 m²
Floor 2
This spacious 5-bedroom villa in BKK1 offers an exceptional opportunity for embassies, corpo…
$5,500
per month
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 155 m²
Floor 266
A 3.5-floor house is available for rent in Tuol Svay Prey Ti 2, located on Mao Tse Toung Blv…
$2,000
per month
House in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 3
Area 336 m²
Floor 2
Prime Shophouse for Rent on Mao Sae Tung Boulevard This is an exceptional opportunity to ren…
$4,500
per month
8 bedroom House in Sangkat Tomnop Teuk, Cambodia
8 bedroom House
Sangkat Tomnop Teuk, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 184 m²
Floor 3
This spacious 2-flat corner property offers high visibility and easy access, making it ideal…
$2,700
per month
1 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
1 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
This fully furnished, pet-friendly 1-bedroom apartment is conveniently located in BKK3. Situ…
$320
per month
Villa 20 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Villa 20 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 20
Area 562 m²
Floor 3
Secure a prestigious business address with this expansive villa for rent in Khan Boeng Keng …
$5,000
per month
6 bedroom villa in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 504 m²
Floor 2
Discover an exceptional leasing opportunity with this elegant villa in Khan Boeung Keng Kang…
$5,000
per month
3 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Floor 2
Premium Shophouse for Rent on Mao Sae Tung Blvd This is a phenomenal opportunity to rent a m…
$5,000
per month
5 bedroom villa in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 476 m²
This villa is perfect for those seeking a spacious and well-located property in the heart of…
$6,000
per month
5 bedroom villa in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 432 m²
Floor 2
Tucked away in one of Phnom Penh’s most sought-after neighborhoods, this 5-bedroom villa in …
$5,500
per month
1 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
1 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Located in the heart of Boeung Keng Kang 1 (BKK1), this renovated flat house offers modern c…
$660
per month
6 bedroom villa in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Floor 2
This elegant villa in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey 2 offers a prime location near the Olympic Mark…
$2,200
per month
5 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 180 m²
Floor 2
This modern commercial space is strategically located on Street 360 in Boeng Keng Kang 3 (BK…
$2,000
per month
7 bedroom villa in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
7 bedroom villa
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 631 m²
This stunning villa in the heart of Boeung Keng Kang 1, just steps from Monivong Blvd, offer…
$7,500
per month
5 bedroom villa in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 590 m²
Floor 2
Strategically located near the corner of Street 310 in Sangkat Boeung Keng Kong 1 , this spa…
$6,000
per month
3 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 208 m²
Floor 2
Strategic Shophouse for Rent on Mao Sae Tung Boulevard This is an excellent opportunity to r…
$3,500
per month
House in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Area 540 m²
Floor 1
Prime Central Home for Rent Spacious Home on Street 143! Exceptional 350 sqm Property Ready …
$3,600
per month
2 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 2
Positioned in the heart of Boeung Keng Kang 1 , this charming home offers a blend of comfort…
$1,200
per month
House in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Area 240 m²
Floor 3
Discover a premier commercial opportunity with this strategically located shophouse for rent…
$1,500
per month
House in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Floor 2
Expansive Shophouse for Rent on Mao Sae Tung Blvd This exceptional shophouse presents a prim…
$4,500
per month
Villa 9 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 12
Area 632 m²
Floor 2
A spacious villa is now available for rent in the heart of Boeung Keng Kang 1 (BKK1), Phnom …
$6,000
per month
House in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
Modern Shophouse for Rent on Mao Sae Tung Boulevard This is a fantastic opportunity to rent …
$1,000
per month
6 bedroom villa in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 384 m²
Floor 2
Experience refined urban living in this spacious and fully equipped villa located in the pre…
$5,500
per month
House in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Floor 2
Large-Scale Shophouse for Rent on Mao Sae Tung Blvd This exceptional shophouse offers a prim…
$4,500
per month
