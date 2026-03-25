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Houses in Cambodia

Phnom Penh
203
Siem Reap
90
Khan Dangkao
32
Khan Sen Sok
28
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304 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 118 m²
Floor 2
🏡 Stylish Villa LA in Prime Chip Mong 60m Location! 🏡 A perfect opportunity to own a modern,…
$200,000
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8 bedroom House in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
8 bedroom House
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 319 m²
Floor 3
Luxury Shophouse for Sale at Chip Mong 271 This stunning shophouse offers a premium investme…
$1,20M
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2 bedroom house in Prasat Bakong, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Prasat Bakong, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
This elegant Link house for sale in Borey Tourism. This property combines convenience with m…
$90,000
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OneOne
3 bedroom house in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 3
This beautifully designed linked house in La Palm Residences offers modern comfort and funct…
$97,000
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5 bedroom house in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 97 m²
Floor 2
Modern Link House for Sale on Street 115 This is an excellent opportunity to own a well-loca…
$330,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Krous, Cambodia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 432 m²
This 3-bedroom villa in the Svay Dangkum commune of Siem Reap offers a total land size of 43…
$195,000
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Nils OttNils Ott
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 426 m²
Floor 3
This exceptional Queen Villa offers vast living space in the premier, secure setting of Bore…
$630,000
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sangkat Khmuonh, Cambodia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sangkat Khmuonh, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Floor 2
Experience opulent living in Saensokh, Phnom Penh! This magnificent 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom vi…
$2,55M
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4 bedroom house in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 9
Area 180 m²
Floor 2
Prime Shophouse for Sale on Street 371 A fantastic investment opportunity awaits! This shoph…
$580,000
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House 17 bedrooms in Sangkat Stueng Mean Chey 2, Cambodia
House 17 bedrooms
Sangkat Stueng Mean Chey 2, Cambodia
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 17
Area 280 m²
Floor 4
អគារសម្រាប់លក់បន្ទាន់ខ្លាំង ស្ទឹងមានជ័យ‼️‼️ $500,000==> $350,000 Land Size: 14m x 20m Buildi…
$350,000
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Khan Kamboul, Cambodia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Khan Kamboul, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 564 m²
Floor 3
Discover the pinnacle of sophisticated urban living in this expansive three-storey standalon…
$1,10M
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4 bedroom house in Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 78 m²
Floor 3
Don't miss this incredible opportunity to own a beautiful house in one of Phnom Penh's most …
$165,000
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House in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Area 150 m²
Floor 6
This massive six-floor shophouse is strategically located in the highly sought-after BKK3 co…
$750,000
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 825 m²
Floor 2
Looking for a charming wooden house in a vibrant location? This property is a perfect fit! L…
$745,000
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House in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
House
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 3
Own a high-yielding asset in Cambodia’s most sought-after district. This 3.6m x 30m shophous…
$550,000
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4 bedroom house in Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
This is a good opportunity to own a beautiful linked house that offers a luxurious living ex…
$210,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Expansive Modern Villa for Sale in Kbal Kaoh, Chbar Ampov – Phnom Penh This expansive villa …
$850,000
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5 bedroom house in Krous, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 778 m²
A beautiful 5-bedroom house is for sale in Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap. This spacious home is pe…
$330,000
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Area 500 m²
Floor 2
ដីនិងផ្ទះសម្រាប់លក់នៅក្រោយសាលាទួលគោក
$1,35M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Floor 2
Private villa with 3 bedrooms located in Svay Dankum Commune, near Krolanh Market. This prop…
$250,000
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4 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Pir, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 96 m²
Floor 2
This well-designed property features offer a comfortable living or working space. This house…
$330,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 675 m²
This exceptional property in the peaceful Chreav area of Siem Reap features four stunning bu…
$250,000
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4 bedroom house in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 118 m²
Floor 3
Affordable LA Villa in Prime Borey Chip Mong 60m Location! Seize this exceptional opportunit…
$218,000
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5 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
Shophouse for Sale on Street 418 This is a prime opportunity to own a charming shophouse in …
$280,000
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4 bedroom house in Sangkat Russey Keo, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Russey Keo, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
Positioned in a peaceful residential area of Sangkat Kilomet 6, this modern linked house off…
$249,000
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4 bedroom house in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 575 m²
Floor 2
Exquisite Queen Villa for Sale in Chip Mong Land Mark 271 Discover this stunning Queen Villa…
$2,00M
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4 bedroom house in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 68 m²
Floor 4
Seize a rare investment opportunity in the heart of Cambodia’s capital with this prime comme…
$270,000
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Sangkat Prek Aeng, Cambodia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sangkat Prek Aeng, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 404 m²
Floor 2
This luxurious private villa, located in the tranquil Prek Eng district, offers the perfect …
$2,80M
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4 bedroom house in Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 104 m²
📣📣 ផ្ទះវីឡាភ្លោះសម្រាប់លក់ (Ruby Villa) 📍ទីតាំង: បុរី វីមានភ្នំពេញ 598 💲តម្លៃថ្មី: 218,000$ …
$218,000
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4 bedroom house in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 420 m²
Floor 3
Discover an exceptional twin villa opportunity in Phnom Penh's sought-after Chraoy Chongvar …
$520,000
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