Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Pou Senchey
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Khan Pou Senchey, Cambodia

House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Kakab 1, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Kakab 1, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 126 m²
Floor 3
Available now, this 3-story house for rent is situated along  Russian Boulevard , directly o…
$800
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Khan Pou Senchey, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Khan Pou Senchey, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 4 000 m²
Floor 1
Prime Warehouse for Rent in Chaom Chau This spacious 4,000 sqm warehouse is now available fo…
$7,500
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Sangkat Kakab 1, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Sangkat Kakab 1, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1
Excellent Warehouse for Rent in Chaom Chau This 1,000 sqm warehouse is now available for ren…
$2,200
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sangkat Kakab 1, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Kakab 1, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
Available now, this corner house for rent sits on a 4m x 25m land plot with a house size of …
$1,000
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Sangkat Kakab 1, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Sangkat Kakab 1, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Floor 3
A Community in Tuek Thla, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh , offering a range of spacious and mo…
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go