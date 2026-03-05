Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of houses in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia

4 bedroom house in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 88 m²
Floor 4
Unlock the full potential of your business or lifestyle with this prime commercial shophouse…
$1,200
per month
3 bedroom house in Sangkat Phsar Kandal Ti Muoy, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Sangkat Phsar Kandal Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
This charming 3-bedroom apartment is perfect for families seeking comfort, convenience, and …
$1,300
per month
3 bedroom house in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
This spacious 3-bedroom apartment is ideally located in the heart of Daun Penh, Phnom Penh ,…
$1,300
per month
2 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
2 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 377 m²
Floor 1
This elegant villa for rent in Khan Daun Penh offers a blend of comfort and convenience, mak…
$1,800
per month
Villa 10 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
Villa 10 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 12
Area 525 m²
Floor 2
This exquisite villa for rent in Khan Duan Penh boasts 10 spacious bedrooms and 12 modern ba…
$3,000
per month
1 bedroom house in Sangkat Phsar Kandal Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom house
Sangkat Phsar Kandal Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
This top-floor 1-bedroom apartment (88sqm) is located in the heart of the Riverside area, on…
$830
per month
3 bedroom house in Sangkat Phsar Kandal Ti Pir, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Sangkat Phsar Kandal Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
This beautifully renovated third-floor flat, available for rent, is ideally situated in the …
$550
per month
1 bedroom house in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
1 bedroom house
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4
This stunning 1-bedroom apartment, located on the 4th floor (staircase access only), offers …
$600
per month
