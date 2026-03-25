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Monthly rent of commercial properties in Cambodia

Phnom Penh
79
Siem Reap
34
Khan Boeng Keng Kang
17
Khan Sen Sok
11
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114 properties total found
Commercial property in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Floor 42
Modern office space available in the heart of BKK1 at $20/sqm + $2/sqm management fee . Unit…
$20
per month
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Commercial property 91 m² in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Commercial property 91 m²
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Area 91 m²
Located in the heart of Daun Penh, this Premium Grade A Office Space offers modern facilitie…
$28
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
Expansive Retail Space in Central Doun Penh Prime Doun Penh Shop for Rent! Huge 16m Frontage…
$2,300
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Floor 13
This well-located building for rent is situated in the prime OCIC area, offering excellent a…
$10
per month
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Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Floor 3
Capture high-traffic attention in Siem Reap's vibrant Riverside district with this commandin…
$8,000
per month
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Commercial property in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Commercial property
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Unlock your business's potential with this prime 1200 m² commercial warehouse for rent in Sa…
$2,600
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Teuk L'ak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Teuk L'ak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Floor 3
Two adjoining 3-story link-houses are now available for rent in a highly sought-after commer…
$3,000
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Floor 3
This is a prime opportunity to secure a magnificent three-story commercial property boasting…
$2,000
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Cheung Aek, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Cheung Aek, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Floor 3
This spacious 3.5-storey shophouse is located inside Mean Chey Residence , a growing mixed r…
$2,000
per month
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Commercial property 70 m² in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property 70 m²
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
With a 70sqm office space tailored to your needs, offering an ideal balance of functionality…
$700
per month
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Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
This commercial building in the heart of Siem Reap City is available for rent at $1500 per m…
$1,600
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Boeung Salang, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeung Salang, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Floor 3
Prime Corner Shophouse for Rent in Sangkat Boeung Salang – Ideal for Restaurant, Café, or Re…
$1,700
per month
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Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
This commercial building in the heart of Siem Reap City is available for rent at $1500 per m…
$1,500
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 72
Bedrooms 72
Bathrooms count 72
Floor 9
Expansive Commercial Building for Rent on Street 271 Here is a simple and attractive propert…
$15,000
per month
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Commercial property 93 m² in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property 93 m²
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Area 93 m²
Rose Apple Square in Siem Reap offers modern office spaces that are perfect for small and me…
$1,395
per month
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Commercial property 270 m² in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Commercial property 270 m²
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
This functional warehouse property is now available for lease in Prek Ho, Ta Khmau , an area…
$430
per month
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Commercial property 153 m² in Sangkat Boeng Prolit, Cambodia
Commercial property 153 m²
Sangkat Boeng Prolit, Cambodia
Area 153 m²
📣📣 អាគារសម្រាប់ជួល l Building For Rent 📍 ទីតាំង l Location: ខណ្ឌ៧មករា l Khan 7 Makara, Phnom…
$9,000
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 32
Bedrooms 32
Floor 12
Unlock immense potential with this 32-room commercial building for rent in Chamkar Mon, Phno…
$16,000
per month
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Commercial property 2 000 m² in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property 2 000 m²
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 26
Bedrooms 26
Bathrooms count 28
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 3
Discover an unparalleled opportunity with this stunning hotel for sale and rent, nestled in …
$4,000
per month
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Commercial property 180 m² in Sangkat Boeung Salang, Cambodia
Commercial property 180 m²
Sangkat Boeung Salang, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1
This spacious shophouse for rent is perfectly located along a busy road in Sangkat Boeung Sa…
$1,600
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Floor 3
This 3-storey building is perfectly positioned along National Road 6 in Khan Chroy Chongvar,…
$1,100
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Discover a rare commercial gem in the heart of Toul Svay Prey Ti 2 . This expansive 16m x 12…
$4,500
per month
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Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Check out this fantastic 9-bedroom boutique for rent in Sla Kram Commune, Krong Siem Reap! T…
$5,000
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Floor 3
Shophouse for Rent at Chip Mong 271 This modern shophouse is available for rent in the vibra…
$1,700
per month
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Commercial property 100 m² in Sangkat Orussey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property 100 m²
Sangkat Orussey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
Designed and built to international standards by one of Cambodia's leading developers, Chip …
$13
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Tomnop Teuk, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Tomnop Teuk, Cambodia
Floor 2
Are you looking to establish your brand in one of Phnom Penh’s most vibrant and high-traffic…
$3,000
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
Prime Shophouse for Rent on High-Traffic Street 464! Secure this excellent opportunity to re…
$650
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1
Deep and Spacious Shophouse in BKK3 Exceptional Value in BKK3! Massive 33m Depth, 264 sqm Sh…
$1,800
per month
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Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 25
Bedrooms 25
Bathrooms count 30
Floor 5
Imagine stepping into a world of refined luxury and unparalleled comfort in Siem Reap, where…
$7,000
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Floor 2
Huge Commercial Space for Rent in BKK2 Unbeatable Value! Massive 300 sqm Shop with 15m Front…
$2,500
per month
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