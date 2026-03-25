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Commercial properties in Cambodia

Phnom Penh
40
Siem Reap
17
Khan Sen Sok
7
Khan Chamkar Mon
7
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60 properties total found
Commercial property in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 12
Floor 5
Discover an exceptional investment opportunity with this hotel available for head lease in t…
$5,50M
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Commercial property 201 m² in Sangkat Kakab 2, Cambodia
Commercial property 201 m²
Sangkat Kakab 2, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 201 m²
Floor 3
This 3-floor shophouse in Chip Mong Pochentong offers a flexible layout suitable for both re…
$800
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Commercial property in Sangkat Svay Pak, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Svay Pak, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 5
Strategically situated in the rapidly developing Ta Khan Russey Keo district along the prest…
$640,000
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Commercial property in Krous, Cambodia
Commercial property
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
A rare opportunity is available with this 4-bedroom shophouse for sale in Siem Reap, offerin…
$250,000
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Commercial property 189 m² in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Commercial property 189 m²
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 189 m²
Floor 3
This well-located shophouse in the sought-after Borey Peng Huoth Beoung Snor offers an excel…
$290,000
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Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 22
Bedrooms 22
Bathrooms count 25
​A 22-bedroom boutique hotel is available for sale in Siem Reap City, offering a unique inve…
$2,90M
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Commercial property in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 2
Premium Shophouse in BKK1 for Sale Investment Gold! Prime Shophouse with Wide 9m Frontage in…
$2,20M
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Commercial property in Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Commercial property
Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Floor 1
Presenting an excellent opportunity to acquire a spacious warehouse in Khan Chbar Ampov. Wit…
$420,000
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Commercial property in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Floor 13
This well-located building for rent is situated in the prime OCIC area, offering excellent a…
$2,80M
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Commercial property in Sangkat Stueng Mean Chey 3, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Stueng Mean Chey 3, Cambodia
Located in the thriving district of Khan Mean Chey, this property offers an exceptional oppo…
$4,47M
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Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 17
This 14-bungalow hotel is now for sale and offers a great business opportunity in Siem Reap.…
$1,50M
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Commercial property in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Floor 13
This well-located building for rent is situated in the prime OCIC area, offering excellent a…
$3,95M
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Commercial property in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Commercial property
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Floor 4
Invest in the heart of Phnom Penh’s most rapidly developing commercial district with this pr…
$500,000
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Commercial property in Sangkat Phsar Kandal Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Phsar Kandal Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 60
Bedrooms 60
Bathrooms count 62
Floor 14
Prime Riverside Investment Opportunity Riverside Commercial Goldmine! Rare, High-Visibility …
$3,80M
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Commercial property 170 m² in Sangkat Phsar Thmey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Commercial property 170 m²
Sangkat Phsar Thmey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Area 170 m²
📣📣ផ្ទះអាជីវកម្ម២ល្វែង (ជាន់ក្រោម) 📍ទីតាំង: ក្បែរផ្សារធំថ្មី ប្រហែល៥០០ម 💲តម្លៃ: 480, 000$ (ចរ…
$480,000
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Commercial property 59 m² in Sangkat Dangkao, Cambodia
Commercial property 59 m²
Sangkat Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 59 m²
📣📣ផ្ទះអាជីវកម្មសម្រាប់លក់ 📍ទីតាំង: ស្ថិតក្នុង បុរីជីបម៉ុង ៥០ម 💲តម្លៃ: 230, 000$ (ចរចា) ▶️ទំហ…
$230,000
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Commercial property in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 3
🏠 Prime Shophouse Investment on Sought-After Street 99! 🏠 A fantastic opportunity to own a v…
$560,000
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Commercial property in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 38
Bedrooms 38
Floor 12
Discover an extraordinary commercial opportunity in Phnom Penh's vibrant Chamkar Mon! This e…
$4,90M
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Commercial property in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Kor, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Kor, Cambodia
This shophouse is located in a busy urban area, just a short walk from the local market. Wit…
$255,000
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Commercial property 173 m² in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Commercial property 173 m²
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Area 173 m²
Floor 11
អាគារសម្រាប់លក់ និងជួល/ Building For Sale/Rent តម្លៃលក់ / Selling Price: $2, 5M តម្លៃជួល / R…
$2,50M
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Commercial property in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
This prime mixed-use property is located in the heart of Sihanouk City, offering a central a…
$4,50M
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Commercial property 432 m² in Sangkat Krang Thnong, Cambodia
Commercial property 432 m²
Sangkat Krang Thnong, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 432 m²
📣📣ឃ្លាំងសម្រាប់លក់ 📍ទីតាំង: ស្ថិតនៅក្រាំងធ្នង់ (ជិតបុរីអ័រគីដេពោធិ៍ចិនតុង) 💲តម្លៃ 300, 000$ …
$300,000
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Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 18
Bathrooms count 22
Floor 3
Hotel building for sale near the Riverside in Siem Reap City, Sla Kram Commune. This propert…
$1,30M
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Commercial property 783 m² in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Commercial property 783 m²
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Rooms 92
Bedrooms 92
Area 783 m²
Floor 8
📣📣 អាគារសម្រាប់លក់ l Building For Sale 📍 ទីតាំង l Location: សង្កាត់១, ក្រុងព្រះសុីហនុ l Sang…
$5,50M
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Commercial property in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 2
Investment Opportunity! Shophouse for Sale on Prime Street 430. A superb opportunity to purc…
$375,000
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Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Shophouse for sale! Land 4m x 22.5m with hard title, building size of 240m2 over 3 floors! L…
$550,000
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Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 21
Bedrooms 21
Floor 3
This well-maintained hotel is located in the popular Wat Bo area, Wat Bo Village, Sala Kamra…
$1,20M
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Commercial property in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 50
Bedrooms 50
Bathrooms count 53
Floor 10
🏢 Prime Commercial Building on High-Demand Street 155! 🏢 An outstanding opportunity to acqui…
$2,00M
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Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 21
Bedrooms 21
Bathrooms count 23
Floor 2
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a boutique hotel in the thriving Sla Kr…
$620,000
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Commercial property in Krous, Cambodia
Commercial property
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 17
Floor 3
Considering this apartment building as a rental investment: for long-term rentals, you can e…
$320,000
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