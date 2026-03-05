Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Kandal
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Kandal, Cambodia

Ta Khmau
6
House Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 221 m²
Floor 4
This spacious 4-storey flat house sits on an 8.2m x 27m plot with a solid 8.2m x 16m buildin…
$2,500
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Kandal Stueng District, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Kandal Stueng District, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 2
This fully furnished two-storey house in Borey 5 Star Residence offers a comfortable and pra…
$300
per month
Leave a request
6 bedroom villa in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 315 m²
Floor 3
Positioned within the prestigious The ML Tiara residential enclave, this spacious villa offe…
$4,000
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 112 m²
Floor 3
This 3-storey home offers a long and efficient 4m x 28m layout on a generous 4m x 29m plot, …
$650
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
This 2-storey house features a practical 5m x 14m layout on a matching plot, offering a clea…
$800
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 111 m²
Floor 4
Positioned on a generous 41m x 27m land plot, this 4-storey home with a 4.1m x 16m building …
$1,000
per month
Leave a request
6 bedroom villa in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 210 m²
Floor 3
Experience comfort and elegance in this modern villa located within the prestigious ML Tiara…
$3,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go