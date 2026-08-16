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Houses for sale in Sofia City, Bulgaria

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Sofia
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27 properties total found
7 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
7 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Area 330 m²
$334,835
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House in Vladaya, Bulgaria
House
Vladaya, Bulgaria
$585,886
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
6 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
6 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
Agency "Kvadrat" is pleased to offer you a beautiful sunny house in the excellent quarter of…
$290,656
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 room house in Bankya, Bulgaria
3 room house
Bankya, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
$267,403
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Townhouse in Sofia, Bulgaria
Townhouse
Sofia, Bulgaria
$987,176
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Sofia, Bulgaria
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
$697,574
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Pancharevo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
The house is located near the complex "White Church". New modern architecture with a beautif…
$435,984
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House in Pancharevo, Bulgaria
House
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Area 695 m²
Agency Square is pleased to offer you a beautiful luxury furnished sunny house with a superb…
$791,994
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3 bedroom house in Sofia, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Bestay Property presents a spacious new house on three floors with built-up area of 200 sq.m…
Price on request
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4 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
4 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
$155,762
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House in Sofia, Bulgaria
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 250 m²
We present you a new project in the capital, Sofia - Vitosha town house from 6 family houses…
$455,595
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4 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
4 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 70 m²
$64,901
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House 20 rooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
House 20 rooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 20
Area 1 400 m²
Agency Kvadrat sells a completely renovated building - with total built-up area of ​​1400 sq…
$1,74M
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5 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 249 m²
BIG HOUSE! CLOSED COMPLEX! We bring to your attention a ready-made design and fully furnishe…
$486,553
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4 bedroom house in Sofia, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
For connoisseurs of country silence, clean air and mountain landscapes! We offer for sale a …
$617,673
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5 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 360 m²
We present to your attention a beautiful family house, completely finished and partially fur…
$535,705
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury House For Sale, Dragalevtsi, Sofia Bestay Property presents to your attention a be…
$1,60M
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4 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
4 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
$151,436
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4 bedroom Mansion in Sofia City, Bulgaria
4 bedroom Mansion
Sofia City, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern House For Sale, Bankya, Sofia Bestay Property presents a house with modern archite…
$799,688
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House 10 rooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
House 10 rooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 10
Area 430 m²
$324,505
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House 10 rooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
House 10 rooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 10
Area 500 m²
$713,910
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7 bedroom house in Sofia, Bulgaria
7 bedroom house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 779 m²
Bestay Property presents a luxury residence in the city of Sofia in Vitosha district. The pr…
$3,29M
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5 bedroom house in Sofia, Bulgaria
5 bedroom house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 728 m²
Bestay Property offers you a modern luxury and fully equipped residence for sale in the best…
$3,49M
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House in Sofia, Bulgaria
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 270 m²
$356,955
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4 bedroom house in Busmantsi, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Busmantsi, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
$128,720
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House in Sofia, Bulgaria
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 890 m²
Real estate sales and rental agency "KVADRAT" offers you a house at the foot of Vitoshi, Boy…
$596,001
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4 bedroom house in Sofia, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
$454,307
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Properties features in Sofia City, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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