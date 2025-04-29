Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Sofia City
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Sofia City, Bulgaria

5 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury House For Sale, Dragalevtsi, Sofia Bestay Property presents to your attention a be…
$1,60M
3 bedroom house in Sofia, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Bestay Property presents a spacious new house on three floors with built-up area of 200 sq.m…
Price on request
5 bedroom house in Sofia, Bulgaria
5 bedroom house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 728 m²
Bestay Property offers you a modern luxury and fully equipped residence for sale in the best…
$3,49M
7 bedroom house in Sofia, Bulgaria
7 bedroom house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 779 m²
Bestay Property presents a luxury residence in the city of Sofia in Vitosha district. The pr…
$3,29M
4 bedroom Mansion in Sofia City, Bulgaria
4 bedroom Mansion
Sofia City, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern House For Sale, Bankya, Sofia Bestay Property presents a house with modern archite…
$799,688
