Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Sofia City
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Sofia City, Bulgaria

Sofia
30
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom Mansion in Sofia City, Bulgaria
4 bedroom Mansion
Sofia City, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern House For Sale, Bankya, Sofia Bestay Property presents a house with modern archite…
$799,688
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sofia City, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go