Pool Houses for sale in Sofia City, Bulgaria

2 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Sofia, Bulgaria
5 bedroom house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 728 m²
Bestay Property offers you a modern luxury and fully equipped residence for sale in the best…
$3,49M
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Sofia, Bulgaria
7 bedroom house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 779 m²
Bestay Property presents a luxury residence in the city of Sofia in Vitosha district. The pr…
$3,29M
Leave a request
