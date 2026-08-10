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Restaurants for sale in Nesebar, Bulgaria

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323
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238
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6 properties total found
Restaurant 257 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Restaurant 257 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 1
💎 EXCLUSIVE: Ready-made restaurant at VIP ZONE - €104,000 BENEFIT + Delay! 💎We offer a profe…
$197,372
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Restaurant 235 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Restaurant 235 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer a spacious furnished restaurant in the Summer Dreams complex, Sunny Beach resort. …
$345,288
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Restaurant 187 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Restaurant 187 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 187 m²
$421,903
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TekceTekce
Equipped and developed restaurant in the town of Nessebar in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Equipped and developed restaurant in the town of Nessebar
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer an equipped and developed restaurant just 100 meters from the sea in the town of Ne…
$351,996
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Restaurant 590 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Restaurant 590 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 590 m²
$421,856
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Restaurant 98 m² in Ravda, Bulgaria
Restaurant 98 m²
Ravda, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 3
For sale three-bedroom apartment with sea views in the complex Melia 1, Ravda.The apartment …
$79,010
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