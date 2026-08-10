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Shops for sale in Nesebar, Bulgaria

;
Sveti Vlas
3
9 properties total found
Shop 45 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Shop 45 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 45 m²
Floor -1/4
ID 33624308 Total area: 45 sq. m.Cost 83,400 euro (VAT is not incuded)Floor: 1 (Ground floor…
$91,189
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Shop 22 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Shop 22 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 22 m²
Floor -1/5
ID 30261198A commercial space is offered on the ground floor in a newly built shopping cente…
$38,669
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Shop 79 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Shop 79 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 79 m²
Floor -1/4
ID 30475352A spacious commercial space is offered for an office, a store or any other shoppi…
$99,269
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TekceTekce
Shop 61 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Shop 61 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/2
#33829742 Ready business ! Dental office in Sveti Vlas .Price: 211,000 eurosLocality: Sveti …
$243,555
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Shop in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Shop
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Description of object: The Sea Dreams residential complex, located in the holiday resort of …
$189,068
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Shop 170 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Shop 170 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 170 m²
Floor -1/4
#30986416 Room 170 sq. m. in new NessebarPrice: 94500 euroLocality: CENTER OF NESSEBARTotal …
$76,991
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Shop 89 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Shop 89 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 89 m²
Floor -1/5
ID 30475356A spacious commercial space is offered for an office, a store or any other shoppi…
$111,966
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Shop 134 m² in Ravda, Bulgaria
Shop 134 m²
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 1
Commercial Premises for a Shop, Ravda Property type: Commercial propertyOffer type: SaleLoca…
$156,293
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Shop in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Shop
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Number of floors 1
We offer a spacious commercial premises in the Forum complex, Sunny Beach resort. The pro…
$63,840
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Property types in Nesebar

сommercial properties
restaurants
hotels
offices
investment properties
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