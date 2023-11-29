Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Commercial
  4. Nesebar
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Nesebar, Bulgaria

сommercial property
67
hotels
6
Investment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Investment with rent in Ravda, Bulgaria
Investment with rent
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 33 m²
Floor 6
The new apartment complex premium Marea Garden 2 is located 5 minutes walk from the Central …
€39,305
Leave a request
Investment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Investment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 2 627 m²
We Have an Exclusive Offer - Absolutely New Hotel 39 rooms Location : Located in the me…
€1,25M
Leave a request
Investment with rent in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Investment with rent
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 30 m²
bicycle rental and bike shop in the resort complex Sunny Beach, with excellent indicators of…
€13,000
Leave a request
Investment with fridge in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Investment with fridge
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 2 200 m²
Location The hotel is located in the picturesque sea town of Saint Vlas, at the foot of …
€1,50M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir