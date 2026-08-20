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Hotels for sale in Varna, Bulgaria

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сommercial properties
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8 properties total found
Hotel 126 m² in Varna, Bulgaria
Hotel 126 m²
Varna, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Description of object: The location of the property outside the city limits offers the perfe…
$150 819
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 103 m² in Varna, Bulgaria
Hotel 103 m²
Varna, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Description of object: The Rozali complex is located in the popular holiday resort of Chaika…
$255 784
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 47 m² in Varna, Bulgaria
Hotel 47 m²
Varna, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Description of object: The Goldstrand Residential Complex is located in Goldstrand, one of B…
$75 445
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 126 m² in Varna, Bulgaria
Hotel 126 m²
Varna, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Description of object: The Cliff Beach & Spa Resort is a modern, first-class residential and…
$146 248
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 77 m² in Varna, Bulgaria
Hotel 77 m²
Varna, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Object description: Troshevo is one of the most developed and livable districts of Varna and…
$182 298
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 81 m² in Varna, Bulgaria
Hotel 81 m²
Varna, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Description of object: The city center of Varna is a prestigious and vibrant district of the…
$359 618
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 78 m² in Varna, Bulgaria
Hotel 78 m²
Varna, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Description of object: The Argish Parteza Complex is located 300 meters from the sea in the …
$203 783
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 2 000 m² in Varna, Bulgaria
Hotel 2 000 m²
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 20
Area 2 000 m²
Selling a working business - hotel Locality: Evksinograd, Varna, Bulgaria Area: 2000.00 sq.m…
$1,08M
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