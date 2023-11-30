Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Commercial
  4. Varna
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Varna, Bulgaria

сommercial property
4
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 20 rooms with Bedrooms in Varna, Bulgaria
Hotel 20 rooms with Bedrooms
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 20
Area 2 000 m²
Selling a working business - hotel Locality: Evksinograd, Varna, Bulgaria Area: 2000.00 sq…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir