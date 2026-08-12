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Studios with garage for sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

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Nesebar
69
Sveti Vlas
46
Pomorie
3
Aheloy
4
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2 properties total found
Studio apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/5
A thoughtfully designed studio apartment in a prime seaside location in a modern residential…
Price on request
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1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer a furnished one-room apartment in the complex "Bahami Residence", Sunny Beach resor…
$69,908
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Properties features in Burgas, Bulgaria

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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