Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Sveti Vlas
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/5
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this furnished one-bedroom apartment located on the gro…
€49,990
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/7
Furnished brand new studio in Villa Sardinia, Sveti Vlas We are pleased to offer this top…
€41,990
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/5
Sea/Pool view Studio in Garden of Eden, Sveti Vlas IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer y…
€49,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir