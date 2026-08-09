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Studios for Sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

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46 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$92,373
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment with a partial SEA VIEW in the Garden of Ed…
$78,500
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/6
FREGATE: In Sveti Vlas cozy apartment with a separate entrance and bathroom 100 meters from …
$87,837
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Bulgarian Expert
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TekceTekce
1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/5
Here is a professional ad for the studio in the elegant Villa Grand complex, St. Vlas:💎 Eleg…
$95,767
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/4
🏔️ BUDGET START at the foot of the mountain: Studio with a view of nature in Sunny Day 6 (Su…
$44,126
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/4
Cozy studios with panoramnыm vidom at sea and gory!We offer your attention to compact and li…
$80,225
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
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Studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
$54,430
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/5
🏗️ Start Sale: Investment Studio in IMPERIUM 2We offer the opportunity to purchase property …
$72,952
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/4
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment in the complex "Panorama Bay 2", Sveti Vlas…
$59,000
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment with a PANORAMIC SEA VIEW in the complex "P…
$174,541
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
$75,146
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer a furnished one-room apartment with a partial SEA VIEW in the Crown Fort Club compl…
$64,743
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/5
🏗️ Investment in LA MER GOLD – Studio with favorable conditionsWe offer for sale a compact a…
$63,107
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/4
We offer a spacious one-room apartment in a residential building with LOW maintenance fees, …
$73,606
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 4
Fort Noks Grand Resort is the largest residential complex on the Black Sea coast of Bulgaria…
$84,354
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/3
We offer a furnished spacious one-bedroom apartment with PANORAMIC SEA VIEW in the complex "…
$71,063
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Studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Saint VlasThe Panorama Bay-2 complexLocation: 350 m from the seaStudio with side sea view Fl…
$72,252
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/6
🌊 Direct Panorama of the Sea: Exclusive Studio at ROEL RESIDENCEWe offer you a rare offer - …
$77,131
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/4
We offer an unfurnished "turnkey" one-room apartment WITHOUT maintenance fee in the new comp…
$54,629
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Studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale stylish studio in a new apart-hotel on the Black Sea coast. Only 100 meters to the …
$127,118
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/5
🏔️ Holy VLAS: Spacious Studio in the Real Holiday ComplexWe offer you an advantageous offer …
$66,846
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment with a SEA VIEW in the Helios complex, Svet…
$75,026
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer a furnished one-room apartment in the complex "Macon Residence Wellness & Spa" in t…
$52,486
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 6/6
Panoramic studios of pervo lines in Svetom Vlase!Grand Hotel Sveti Vlas. It is not just a bu…
$98,421
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment with a partial SEA VIEW in the Garden of Ed…
$94,024
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/5
ANNA MARINA: I'm compacting studios with vidom at sea!Complex I am grateful to you for your…
$73,812
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/5
🌊 Panorama of the Sea and the First Line: Studio 46 M2 in the Center of Light-VlasWe offer f…
$75,055
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/5
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment with a SEA VIEW in the complex "Premier For…
$112,829
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer a furnished one-room apartment in the complex "Macon Residence Wellness & Spa", Sve…
$55,482
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/6
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment in the complex "Rodina 1", Sveti Vlas. T…
$83,599
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