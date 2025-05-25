Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Tsarevo
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Tsarevo, Bulgaria

сommercial property
7
Hotel Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Hotel 7 120 m² in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Hotel 7 120 m²
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 7 120 m²
Floor 7/7
The hotel is offered in the center of Tsarevo, 200 meters from the sea.Price: 2 768 900 euro…
$3,15M
Leave a request
Hotel 1 600 m² in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Hotel 1 600 m²
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Area 1 600 m²
$1,08M
Leave a request
Hotel 11 365 m² in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Hotel 11 365 m²
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 11 365 m²
Floor 5/5
ID 21525483Price: 10,300,000 eurosLocality: TsarevoTotal area: 11,365 sq. m.Rooms: 181The bu…
$11,71M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go