Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zubkauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Zubkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Zubki, Belarus
House
Zubki, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Compact single-storey residential building of 2022 reconstruction with all communications! C…
$20,800
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zubkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go