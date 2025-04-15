Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Zgunski selski Savet, Belarus

3 properties total found
House in Zgunski selski Savet, Belarus
A country wooden house. 2 floors with stove heating.There is a summer water pipe for waterin…
$5,500
House in Zgunski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
For sale dacha in ST Lesnaya Polyana of Dobrush district, Dudareva. Travel from the city: by…
$8,000
House in Zgunski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 28 m²
A country house is sold in residential condition. The plot of 9 acres of the correct shape, …
$3,500
