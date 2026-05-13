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Monthly rent of warehouses in Zdanovicy, Belarus

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2 properties total found
Warehouse 315 m² in Zdanovicy, Belarus
Warehouse 315 m²
Zdanovicy, Belarus
Area 315 m²
Floor 1
Warehouse space for rent in the village of Zhdanovichi, Belorusskaya Street, 73 Warehouse sp…
Price on request
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Warehouse 369 m² in Zdanovicy, Belarus
Warehouse 369 m²
Zdanovicy, Belarus
Area 369 m²
Floor 1/1
For rent, a warehouse of 368.7m2 with a ramp and a stop on the street. Zarech 6A Parking, ba…
$3,312
per month
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