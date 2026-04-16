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Monthly rent of houses in Zaslauje, Belarus

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2 properties total found
4 room house in Zaslauje, Belarus
4 room house
Zaslauje, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 2
House on the shore of the lake in Zaslavl! First coastline. 15 km from Moscow. The house is …
$3,500
per month
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4 room house in Zaslauje, Belarus
4 room house
Zaslauje, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
House on the shore of the lake in Zaslavl! First coastline. 15 km from Moscow. The house is …
$3,200
per month
Leave a request
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